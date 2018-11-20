Tuesday, November 20, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Elon Musk renames SpaceX's BFR spacecraft for Mars colonisation to Starship

Instead of upgrading Falcon 9 for more reusability, SpaceX was now focusing on "accelerating BFR".

Indo-Asian News Service Nov 20, 2018 17:42 PM IST

SpaceX's Big Falcon Rocket (BFR), a fully reusable vehicle designed to take humans and supplies to Mars and also to dramatically cut travel time within Earth, is getting a new name, Starship, the company's CEO Elon Musk has announced.

"Renaming BFR to Starship," Musk said in a tweet late on 19 November.

This two-stage vehicle  composed of a Booster and a Ship  is designed to eventually replace the company's Falcon 9, Falcon Heavy and the Dragon spacecraft.

It is designed to service all Earth orbit needs as well as the Moon and Mars.

In a tweet, Musk explained that Starship would be the name for the spaceship/upper stage and Super Heavy would be the rocket booster needed to escape Earth's deep gravity well.

SpaceX's Big Falcon Rocket

SpaceX's Big Falcon Rocket

All of Musk's 23.5 million followers on the micro-blogging site, were, however, not impressed.

While one Twitter user called the new name "boring", another was left "pretty disappointed". Some users liked the name change though.

On 17 September, SpaceX announced that Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa will be the company's first private passenger to fly around the Moon aboard the company's BFR rocket in 2023.

In response to a reply that unless this "starship" is sent on a mission to another star system it cannot be called a "starship", Musk said that "the later versions (of the rocket) will".

In a tweet over the weekend, Musk said that SpaceX is no longer planning to upgrade Falcon 9 second stage for reusability.

Instead of upgrading Falcon 9 for more reusability, SpaceX was now focusing on "accelerating BFR".

"New design is very exciting! Delightfully counter-intuitive," he said.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

also see

Satellites

SpaceX program gets approval to send 12,000 internet satellites into orbit: Report

Nov 18, 2018

Boring Company

Elon Musk's Boring Company to launch its first test tunnel in Los Angeles

Nov 18, 2018

Reusable rocketry

SpaceX scraps plans make Falcon 9 even more reusable than it is now

Nov 18, 2018

Tesla

Tesla appoints Robyn Denholm as Tesla chairman, Elon Musk to remain CEO

Nov 08, 2018

Satellite services

US allows expansion of SpaceX, TeleSat Canada into satellite-based internet services

Nov 16, 2018

Twitter

Third party software provider behind recent cryptocurrency hacks on Twitter

Nov 17, 2018

science

Health

AIIMS launches project to study air pollution impact on childrens', public health

Nov 20, 2018

Mars 2020

Its final! NASA's Mars 2020 rover will land on a giant crater once a river delta

Nov 20, 2018

Astronomy

Massive burst of gamma-rays from nearby star system a real possibility: Astronomers

Nov 20, 2018

Astronomy

NASA's Chandra spots 'Star Trek Enterprise' in colliding galaxy clusters far, far away

Nov 20, 2018