Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revealed plans to install 10,000 Supercharger stations for his company's electric vehicles around the world by 2019 end.

There are at present 1,229 Supercharger stations across the world, with 9,623 Superchargers installed which can charge an electric vehicle in just 30 minutes (nearly 80 percent capacity).

From January to 12 May, Tesla has added 121 new stations.

Tesla is installing Superchargers in urban areas where city dwellers and out of town visitors can easily charge.

These stations are placed at convenient locations like grocery stores, downtown districts and shopping centres, so charging fits seamlessly into your life.

Musk on 27 May tweeted a global map of the upcoming Supercharger stations, mainly in Europe, North America and China.

Superchargers deliver energy rapidly and gradually slow down as the battery fills.

"Your vehicle automatically alerts you when it has enough energy to continue the trip and with the extensive network of Superchargers along popular routes, charging above 80 percent isn't typically necessary," Tesla said.

Each year, Tesla Model S and Model X owners receive 400 kWh of free Supercharger credit, enough to drive about 1,610 km.

Charging costs are approximate. Charging cost estimate assumes Supercharger cost of $0.26 per kWh.

Cost may vary depending on the vehicle location, configuration, battery age and condition, driving style and operation, and environmental and climate conditions.

Tesla has confirmed that it has produced its 300,000th vehicle. There are now 212,821 Model S vehicles, 71,927 Model X vehicles, and 1,770 Model 3 vehicles.