It's Official: Elon Musk completes Twitter's rebranding to X, tweets will be called ‘sending an X’
Elon Musk has officially completed Twitter's rebranding to X. The social media platform's page now reads that it is now called X. The UI also shows that the bird logo has been dropped from a number of places
Elon Musk, the billionaire CTO of Twitter, recently shared some ambitious plans to significantly transform the social media platform, mainly replacing the well-known blue bird logo with a new identity, simply named ‘X.’ Musk tweeted that “X dot com now points to Twitter dot com” and mentioned that the interim X logo would go live later that day. Subsequently, he revealed the temporary logo for the platform.
Following the announcement, Twitter has begun the gradual process of adopting the new X branding. The official Twitter handle has already been changed to X, along with a new X profile picture. Elon Musk himself has also updated his profile picture on the platform.
As of writing this article, Musk has already updated the Twitter interface and replaced the blue bird logo with the new X logo. In fact, Musk has also changed Twitter’s Profile name to X.
Despite the usual enthusiasm for changes, this particular move has received mixed reactions. Some users took to the microblogging site to express their concerns, labelling it a ‘bad idea.’
CEO Linda Yaccarino, also tweeted out the unveiling of the new logo, while tweeting, “X is here! Let’s do this.”
X is here! Let’s do this. pic.twitter.com/1VqEPlLchj
— Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) July 24, 2023
Musk also plans to change the terminology that people using Twitter have developed over the years. For example, tweets from now on will be called “Xs”. Basically, “sending a tweet,” will now become “sending an X.”
Elon Musk says tweets will now be called ‘an X’ pic.twitter.com/ikXRa1ERDb
— Culture Crave (@CultureCrave) July 23, 2023
Of all the things that have gone with the rebranding exercise, changing Tweets to an X is one of the riskiest things Musk could have done, as explained succinctly by a user
The dumbest thing about this is how every other social platform WISHES they created a unique and renowned verb like “Tweet” or “Retweet” – that kind of brand recognition is near impossible to replicate intentionally pic.twitter.com/zSeAFEHlgV
— Del Walker (@TheCartelDel) July 23, 2023
People, especially Indian Twitter users had some hilarious takes on this:
Please don’t upload videos on twitter anymore, it will be known as X Videos
— Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) July 24, 2023
Tweet – Retweet
X – ReX ??
— nobu (@Senaapatii) July 24, 2023
