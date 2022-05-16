Monday, May 16, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Elon Musk & Jack Dorsey debate Twitter’s algorithm and for a change, Musk makes complete sense

Elon Musk & Jack Dorsey normally see eye to eye on most things about Twitter. However, they recently got into a debate on whether Twitter’s algorithm for a user’s feed manipulates them.


Mehul DasMay 16, 2022 11:35:47 IST

A lot of Elon Musk’s opinions around Twitter and the way the platform functions have been hot takes, which, to be honest, haven’t always landed that well with a lot of people, especially at Twitter. Jack Dorsey, the former CEO of Twitter, usually agrees with the tech billionaire.

Elon Musk & Jack Dorsey debate Twitter’s algorithm

Well, it seems that Elon Musk’s recent tweet on Twitter’s algorithm hasn’t landed well with Dorsey, which positions them at loggerheads.

When Musk had announced that he would be acquiring Twitter for $44 Billion and will be making some sweeping changes to the platform, Dorsey publicly endorsed the changes that Musk was speaking of. 

Elon Musk & Jack Dorsey debate Twitter’s algorithm

Musk recently tweeted out that Twitter users ought to change the manner in which their Twitter feed is presented to them, stating that the algorithm manipulates users in ways they don’t realise. Ideally, the tweets that appear on your timeline should appeal in a reverse chronological manner, that is, the latest tweets should appear first, irrespective of the context, or the platform’s preference.

Musk also suggested a way to fix one’s Twitter feed, and how to see only the latest tweets, instead of a machine and algorithm curated feed. 

Former Twitter founder Jack Dorsey seemingly took little offence to the idea, saying the algorithmic feed was simply designed for people who don’t obsessively check Twitter. In a later reply to another user, Dorsey admitted the algorithm can have "unintended consequences," but maintained it wasn’t designed to manipulate users.

For a long time, Twitter has been rearranging tweets on a user’s feed, depending on their online activities. This has led to the formation of information silos or echo chambers. Over time, you see what you want to see, instead of various other sources of information that may not subscribe to your thought process. This, in turn, causes many users to form a myopic perspective on a number of important issues, further dividing people.

Earlier this month, Elon Musk had announced that he would buy Twitter, take control of the platform, and make it what it was supposed to be. Because of an investigation into the number of bots on the platform, vs. the number of real users, the $44 Billion deal has been put on hold. Twitter claims that about 5 per cent of its user base are bots, but several industry experts believe that the number is actually much higher. If this indeed is the case, Musk will be able to abandon the Twitter deal and walk away without having to pay the $1 Billion exit charge.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

The BEST Indie Games You Might've NEVER Heard Of!

The BEST Indie Games You Might've NEVER Heard Of!

Decoding PUBG: The MOST POPULAR Mobile Game EVER!

Decoding PUBG: The MOST POPULAR Mobile Game EVER!

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Twitter’s algorithm manipulating users, claims Elon Musk; designed to save time, says Jack Dorsey

May 15, 2022
Twitter’s algorithm manipulating users, claims Elon Musk; designed to save time, says Jack Dorsey
'Permanent bans don't work': Ex-CEO Jack Dorsey agrees with Elon Musk on reinstating Donald Trump's Twitter account

NewsTracker

'Permanent bans don't work': Ex-CEO Jack Dorsey agrees with Elon Musk on reinstating Donald Trump's Twitter account

May 11, 2022
Elon Musk says he would reverse Donald Trump's permanent ban on Twitter if purchase of company goes through

NewsTracker

Elon Musk says he would reverse Donald Trump's permanent ban on Twitter if purchase of company goes through

May 11, 2022
Elon Musk says Joe Biden was elected president as everyone wanted less drama, still thinks Trump should be restored

NewsTracker

Elon Musk says Joe Biden was elected president as everyone wanted less drama, still thinks Trump should be restored

May 13, 2022
Elon Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal temporarily on hold; here's why

NewsTracker

Elon Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal temporarily on hold; here's why

May 13, 2022
Pay for account on Twitter? Elon Musk says may charge slight fee for commercial, government users

NewsTracker

Pay for account on Twitter? Elon Musk says may charge slight fee for commercial, government users

May 04, 2022

science

Explained: What are supermassive black holes, the one which was photographed at the centre of The Milky Way

Explained: What are supermassive black holes, the one which was photographed at the centre of The Milky Way

May 13, 2022
Apple is apparently planning to launch a secret space network for iPhones

Apple is apparently planning to launch a secret space network for iPhones

May 13, 2022
Explained: What’s the difference between OLED, AMOLED & P-OLED displays

Explained: What’s the difference between OLED, AMOLED & P-OLED displays

May 09, 2022
Google is working on a new tech that can read your body language without using cameras

Google is working on a new tech that can read your body language without using cameras

May 09, 2022