Monday, August 20, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

The Associated Press 20 August, 2018 13:55 IST

Elon Musk insists that adopting a healthy work-life balance is not an option

The company routinely loses money and is burning through cash as it develops its Model 3 sedan.

Arianna Huffington is calling on Elon Musk to adopt a healthier work-life balance, but the Tesla CEO says that’s not an option.

In a tweet early on 19 August after arriving home from a late night at a Tesla factory, Musk told the Huffington Post founder that his electric car company and Ford are the only two American automakers that have avoided bankruptcy.

He then added, in an apparent reference to his long hours at work: “You think this is an option. It is not.”

Musk was responding to an open letter from Huffington on 17 August in which she called on him to change the way he works so he can ensure he’s taking more time to “refuel and recharge.”

Musk conceded in a wide-ranging interview with The New York Times last week that he’s overwhelmed by job stress, has been working up to 120 hours a week and sometimes takes Ambien to get to sleep.

Elon Musk speaks at a community meeting in Bel Air, Los Angeles, California, US. Image: Reuters

Representational image.

Tesla has presented plenty of challenges for Musk. The company routinely loses money and is burning through cash as it ramps up development of its Model 3 sedan, a less-expensive electric car it hopes appeals to the mass market. A large number of investors known as short-sellers have bet against the company.

Musk, who recently said he might take Tesla private, has added to those pressures with lofty projections for profits and production that the automaker often fails to live up to. Plus, the eccentric billionaire is the head of at least two other companies, including the rocket company SpaceX.

In her open letter, which referenced Musk’s interview with the Times, Huffington urged Musk to ease up on the long hours at work.

“Working 120-hour weeks doesn’t leverage your unique qualities, it wastes them,” she wrote. “You can’t simply power through — that’s just not how our bodies and our brains work.”

tags


From boardroom to bars: A CEO who didn’t want to die chasing targets


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
How to keep your Instagram account safe from hackers

How to keep your Instagram account safe from hackers
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

also see

Tesla

Tesla shares fall as Musk reveals decision to take company private wasn't reviewed

Aug 17, 2018

SpaceX

Elon Musk's SpaceX could help fund a bid to take Tesla private: Report

Aug 17, 2018

Tesla

Tesla board may take action soon as Musk admits to stress on the job

Aug 20, 2018

NewsTracker

Elon Musk says he's talking with Saudi wealth fund to take Tesla private but deal isn't done yet; expects one third shareholders will bite at $420 per share

Aug 13, 2018

Tesla & SpaceX

A deep-dive into SpaceX — Musk's vision for a privatised Tesla?

Aug 10, 2018

Tesla

Elon Musk is closely working with private-equity firms to take Tesla private

Aug 14, 2018

science

Aeronautics

NASA brings its history in aviation tech to life in pictures on Aviation Day

Aug 20, 2018

Algae blooms

Scientists seek new methods to control Florida's growing toxic algae blooms

Aug 20, 2018

Energia

3 top executives of Russian space company Energia arrested for alleged fraud

Aug 20, 2018

Scientific Temper Day

National Scientific Temper Day: Remembering our 'duty' to develop a spirit of inquiry

Aug 20, 2018