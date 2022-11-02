Wednesday, November 02, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Keep Complaining: Elon Musk doubles down on charging $8 a month for verified Twitter Blue Tick

After receiving more backlash from Twitter users for his decision to charge $8 a month for Twitter's Blue Tick verified badge, Elon Musk has now doubled down on his decision. His tweet was short and simple - "Please Keep Complaining".


Mehul Reuben DasNov 02, 2022 13:23:59 IST

After facing a lot of backlash for his decision to charge a fee of $20 from users who want to have a verified profile on Twitter and have the much coveted Twitter Blue Tick next to their names, Elon Musk finally decided to put a price tag of $8 on the feature. 

Keep Complaining_ Elon Musk doubles down on charging $8 a month for verified Twitter Blue Tick

Musk has doubled down on his decision to charge $8 for Twitter’s Blue Tick verified user badge, and won’t reduce the price any further, it seems. Image Credit: AFP

However, after several users of the platform continued with their protests, Elon Musk has now doubled down on his decision to charge $8 for Twitter Blue Tick and a bunch of other features.

Several users have pointed out that it makes no sense for users to pay for a service that was previously free. Furthermore, people’s tweets and responses seem to indicate that most Twitter users aren’t confident that Musk’s plan to get rid of spam/scam accounts by charging verified accounts will actually work.

Clearly, people are not impressed with Musk’s idea of charging users any amount for their verified Twitter Blue Tick. The thing is though, Musk isn’t charging the $8 fee just for the Twitter Blue Tick but for a series of other features as well, and most of these features add some sort of value.

Bypassing paywalls, for instance, will allow users to access exclusive content from certain publications that Twitter will partner with. Users would normally have to pay separately if they want to consume such content. Twitter of course needs to pay those publishers for the content that users will consume.

Furthermore, users will also get a ton of different features some of which will be exclusive to Twitter Blue Tick holders. Moreover, Musk is not charging anyone a fee just to be on the platform. The fee is only for people who wish to have a verified badge, and have access to a set of niche features.

However, the biggest difference that Twitter’s new model will make is for the creators on the platform. By charging a relatively small fee from a select number of users who are very regular and serious regarding the platform, Twitter will be able to help these users back by rewarding creators for their content.

If Musk’s record with Tesla is anything to go by, this won’t be the first time when a common feature is put behind a paid subscription. It will be interesting to see, what Musk does next with Twitter, and what other feature he plans to put up behind a paywall.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Twitter

Elon Musk may be reconsidering the move to charge $20 a month for verified badges after users trash idea

Nov 01, 2022
Elon Musk may be reconsidering the move to charge $20 a month for verified badges after users trash idea
Explained: Elon Musk’s ‘pay for Twitter blue tick’ row

NewsTracker

Explained: Elon Musk’s ‘pay for Twitter blue tick’ row

Nov 01, 2022
Excited to buy Twitter, despite overpaying, says Elon Musk

NewsTracker

Excited to buy Twitter, despite overpaying, says Elon Musk

Oct 20, 2022
Elon Musk visits Twitter headquarters ahead of takeover deadline, updates bio to 'Chief Twit'

NewsTracker

Elon Musk visits Twitter headquarters ahead of takeover deadline, updates bio to 'Chief Twit'

Oct 27, 2022
Racial slurs on Twitter increased by 500 per cent after Elon Musk took over, platform blames trolling campaign

Twitter

Racial slurs on Twitter increased by 500 per cent after Elon Musk took over, platform blames trolling campaign

Oct 31, 2022
'The bird is freed', says Elon Musk after taking over Twitter

NewsTracker

'The bird is freed', says Elon Musk after taking over Twitter

Oct 28, 2022

science

China has yet another uncontrollable, falling rocket reentering the Earth's atmosphere

Tiangong Space Station

China has yet another uncontrollable, falling rocket reentering the Earth's atmosphere

Nov 01, 2022
China now has their own space station, successfully dock the final module of the Tiangong space station

Tiangong Space Station

China now has their own space station, successfully dock the final module of the Tiangong space station

Nov 01, 2022
A new lease of life: Swedish ML engineer develops AI tool to colourise black-and-white photos automatically

Artificial Intelligence

A new lease of life: Swedish ML engineer develops AI tool to colourise black-and-white photos automatically

Oct 24, 2022
Elon Musk or Enola Musk? Someone used AI to generate gender-swapped images of celebs, and they are hilarious

Artificial Intelligence

Elon Musk or Enola Musk? Someone used AI to generate gender-swapped images of celebs, and they are hilarious

Oct 21, 2022