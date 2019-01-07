Monday, January 07, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Elon Musk announces the first Tesla Gigafactory outside US, in Shanghai

High-volume Model 3 production in Tesla Gigafactory 3 is expected to start sometime in 2020.

tech2 News Staff Jan 07, 2019 11:59 AM IST

Today, Tesla will be breaking ground for its Shanghai Gigafactory, which is the company's first outside the US. In Shanghai, Tesla will begin manufacturing both batteries and the Model 3 electric vehicles by year-end.

Tesla Inc. founder Elon Musk. image: Reuters

Tesla Inc. founder Elon Musk. image: Reuters

Company chief Elon Musk has tweeted in a Twitter thread, ahead of the start of construction of the site, that the factory will produce affordable versions of the Model 3 and Model Y for greater China. Tesla plans to produce its Model 3 and Model Y cars in the initial phase of production at the Shanghai plant, with an annual capacity of 250,000 vehicles. High-volume Model 3 production in Gigafactory 3 is expected to start sometime in 2020.

A local plant will help Tesla lower prices in the market to compete with a new generation of local rivals including Nio Inc, Byton and XPeng Motors. “Affordable cars must be made on same continent as customers,” Musk said.

The Shanghai Tesla Gigafactory would also be China’s first wholly foreign-owned car plant, a reflection of China’s broader shift to open up its car market even amid the whipsawing trade war.

With inputs from Reuters

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

Bandersnatch's Nohzdyve game can be played on Android and PC | Black Mirror

Bandersnatch's Nohzdyve game can be played on Android and PC | Black Mirror
PUBG’s Indian Dream Team feat. CarryMinati, Gunshot, Dynamo | All Things Internet

PUBG’s Indian Dream Team feat. CarryMinati, Gunshot, Dynamo | All Things Internet
Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018

Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018
The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet

The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet
Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018
PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP
Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro
Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

also see

Tesla

Tesla slashes prices for all its vehicles, falls short of Model 3 production

Jan 03, 2019

Tesla

Tesla asks exemption of the 25% tariff on Chinese-made car computer 'brain'

Jan 05, 2019

Elon Musk

Elon Musk asks for dismissal of lawsuit by British diver who he called 'pedo'

Dec 28, 2018

SpaceX

SpaceX launches its first national security space mission for US aboard Falcon 9

Dec 24, 2018

Ofo

Bike-sharing firm Ofo's dramatic fall a warning to China's tech investors

Dec 25, 2018

NewsTracker

Amid growing tensions with United States, Xi Jinping calls on Chinese Army to be 'battle ready'

Jan 05, 2019

science

Evolution

Theory of evolution from Dashavatar superior to Darwin's: Andhra University VC

Jan 05, 2019

Get a whiff

Holy Cow! Does your milk come from cows that have a plastic sniffing habit?

Jan 05, 2019

Scientists hunt for microbes under Antarctica to understand habitats on Mars, moons

Jan 05, 2019

China's Population

China's population to stall around 2030, drop to 90% of today's figures by 2065

Jan 05, 2019