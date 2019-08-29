Thursday, August 29, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Elon Musk and Jack Ma disagree on humanity's concerns about artificial intelligence

However, both agree human mortality is a good thing, as each generation brings new ideas to challenges.


Agence France-PresseAug 29, 2019 17:11:35 IST

Jack Ma believes artificial intelligence poses no threat to humanity, but Elon Musk called that "famous last words" as the billionaire tech tycoons faced off Thursday in an occasionally animated debate on futurism in Shanghai.

The Chinese co-founder of Alibaba and the maverick industrialist behind Tesla and SpaceX frequently pulled pained expressions and raised eyebrows as they kicked off an AI conference with a dialogue that challenged attendees to keep up, veering from technology to Mars, death, and jobs.

However, the hot topic in the hour-long talk was AI, which has provoked increasing concern among scientists such as late British cosmologist Stephen Hawking who warned that it will eventually turn on and "annihilate" humanity.

Elon Musk and Jack Ma disagree on humanitys concerns about artificial intelligence

Elon Musk and Jack Ma. Image credit: Twitter

"Computers may be clever, but human beings are much smarter," Ma said. "We invented the computer — I've never seen a computer invent a human being."  While insisting that he is "not a tech guy," the e-commerce mogul added: "I think AI can help us understand humans better. I don't think it's a threat."

Musk countered: "I don't know man, that's like, famous last words."  He said the "rate of advancement of computers, in general, is insane", sketching out a vision in which super-fast, artificially intelligent devices eventually tire of dealing with dumb, slow humans. "The computer will just get impatient if nothing else. It will be like talking to a tree," Musk said.

Mankind's hope lies in "going along for the ride" by harnessing some of that computing power, Musk said, as he offered an unabashed plug for his Neuralink Corporation. Neuralink aims to develop implantable brain-machine interface devices, which conjures images of "The Matrix", whose characters download software to their brains that instantly turns them into martial arts masters.

"Right now we are already a cyborg because we are so well-integrated with our phones and our computers," said Musk, 48. "The phone is like an extension of yourself. If you forget your phone, its like a missing limb."

Artificial intelligence. Image credit: Flickr/Mike MacKenzie

Artificial intelligence. Image credit: Flickr/Mike MacKenzie

But humanity will also have more leisure time in the future as AI takes on much of the burden of transporting, feeding, and thinking for earthlings, said Ma. "People could work as little as three days a week, four hours a day with the help of technology advances," he said.

Ma, 54, who steps down next month as head of Alibaba Group, questioned Musk's push to develop spacecraft that could help us colonise Mars. "We need a hero like you, but we need more heroes like us improving things on earth," Ma said.

Musk countered that we must master interplanetary travel in case Earth becomes uninhabitable.

Scientists like Hawking have said the same, citing the risk of nuclear war, a devastating virus, global warming or asteroid collision.

But not to worry: both agreed that human mortality is a good thing as each generation brings new ideas to the global challenges we face.

"It's great to die," Ma said, with Musk adding: "That's probably true."

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Nuke Mars

Elon Musk shares plans for solar reflectors, nukes to make Mars habitable for humans

Aug 22, 2019
Elon Musk shares plans for solar reflectors, nukes to make Mars habitable for humans
Elon Musk still wants to drop nuclear bombs on Mars; releases ‘Nuke Mars’ t-shirt

Elon Musk

Elon Musk still wants to drop nuclear bombs on Mars; releases ‘Nuke Mars’ t-shirt

Aug 17, 2019
Elon Musk tweets yet another asteroid warning — NASA maintains that it's no threat

Planetrary Defense

Elon Musk tweets yet another asteroid warning — NASA maintains that it's no threat

Aug 21, 2019
Artificial intelligence firm H2O.ai raises $72.5 mn in funding round led by Goldman Sachs, Ping An

NewsTracker

Artificial intelligence firm H2O.ai raises $72.5 mn in funding round led by Goldman Sachs, Ping An

Aug 20, 2019
Mars, 3 to 4 billion years ago, was warm enough to have rainstorms and support life

life on mars

Mars, 3 to 4 billion years ago, was warm enough to have rainstorms and support life

Aug 22, 2019
Fake news detection: This lab is using NLP and linguistics to identify misinformation

Fake news detection: This lab is using NLP and linguistics to identify misinformation

Aug 16, 2019

science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019