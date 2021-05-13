Thursday, May 13, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Eid-ul-Fitr 2021: Messages and wishes you can share with your friends and family

This year, the Eid celebrations are expected to be muted due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.


FP TrendingMay 13, 2021 08:51:59 IST

Eid-ul-fitr which marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan will be celebrated in India on Friday, 14 May. After 30 days of fasting, Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-fitr by wearing new clothes, offering prayers and meeting family and friends. They also enjoy traditional food at this festival, especially the sweet dish called sewaiyan. On this occasion, elders also reward children with money which is called ‘eidi.’ This year, the Eid celebrations are expected to be muted due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. But you can still celebrate Eid virtually by sending messages and wishes to your friends on this day.

Eid-ul-fitr will be celebrated on 14 May this year. Image: Pixabay

Eid-ul-fitr will be celebrated on 14 May this year. Image: Pixabay

Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 wishes and messages

Let us take you through some of the messages and wishes:

1. May Allah shower you and your family with his choicest blessings today. Eid 2021 Mubarak!

2. May Allah accept your prayers and grant you a prosperous life. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

3. Wishing you and your family a very happy Eid! Praying that this day brings your peace, happiness and love.

4. On this Eid, prayers for the health and safety of people around the world. Eid Mubarak to you and your family.

5. Let us all join our hands to thank Allah for this wonderful day to pray, care, love and celebrate with one another. Eid Mubarak!

6. On this special occasion, may Allah answer all your prayers and fill your life with happiness. Eid Mubarak!

7. May the Almighty help us in becoming kind and virtuous. Eid Mubarak!

8. May this Eid bring blessings for the entire humanity so we walk on the path of peace and harmony. Eid Mubarak!

 9. May Allah accept your good deeds, forgive your transgressions and ease the suffering of all people around the globe. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Eid-ul-Fitr 2021: Muted celebrations to mark end of Ramadan month; history and significance of festival

May 10, 2021
Eid-ul-Fitr 2021: Muted celebrations to mark end of Ramadan month; history and significance of festival
Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 in India to be celebrated on 14 May; Saudi Arabia declares Eid on 13 May

NewsTracker

Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 in India to be celebrated on 14 May; Saudi Arabia declares Eid on 13 May

May 12, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021