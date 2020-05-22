FP Trending

Muslims observe fast from dawn to dusk during the holy month of Ramadan. At the end of the holy month, the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated across the globe with much fanfare. Eid-ul-Fitr falls on the first day of the month of Shawwal.

The date of Eid-ul-Fitr is decided according to the sighting of the new moon. Muslims on this day wear new clothes, prepare delicacies and offer prayers to god. They also donate food, clothes and money to needy on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Unlike every year, the festivities are expected to be subdued this time due to the coronavirus pandemic. People are advised to remain indoors to protect themselves and help in containing the spread of COVID-19.

However, you can wish your near and dear ones on Eid-ul-Fitr on social media or personal messages. Of the many available options, one is to extend greetings on WhatsApp using stickers.

Here’s how to send Eid-ul-Fitr stickers on WhatsApp

First go to WhatsApp chat, tap on the emoticon icon and then the sticker icon below. After clicking on the sticker icon, you will see a '+' icon on the right corner. Click on it and you will be directed to all sticker section.

At the extreme bottom of the section, you will see Get More Stickers option which will take you to the Play Store. In Play Store, you will see Eid sticker apps or you can search.

Choose the app and install it. Open the app and it will show the categories of stickers. Add the stickers of your choice by tapping the '+' sign next to each category.

Now, go back to WhatsApp and selected stickers will appear in the carousel on top.

For iPhone users, there is no provision to download new sticker packs. However, if someone received an Eid sticker, then all they need to do is mark it as their favourite. Once they have done so, they will be able to send it to any contact or group.

To mark a sticker as favourite, one needs to long press the sticker and tap on the ‘*’ option. Head to any chat window or group and tap on the stickers option located in the text bar. Locate the star icon under which all the favourite stickers can be found. Tap on a sticker to send.