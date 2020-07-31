Friday, July 31, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Eid-ul-Adha 2020: Here's how to download and send themed-WhatsApp stickers

Users can download and share the themed-festival WhatsApp stickers via the apps available on PlayStore.


FP TrendingJul 31, 2020 10:58:12 IST

Eid-ul-Adha or Bakri-Id is a very important festival in India. On this day, people pray to the almighty and celebrate the occasion with their near and dear ones.

Known as the festival of sacrifice, Eid-ul-Adha is also a public holiday when schools, colleges and several businesses stay shut. This year, the festival will be celebrated on 1 August (Saturday).

Eid-ul-Adha 2020: Heres how to download and send themed-WhatsApp stickers

You can choose to download WhatsApp stickers apps from PlayStore. Image: Pixabay

This year with the novel coronavirus forcing us to maintain social distancing and not partake in any gathering, it is pertinent that we share our greetings online. One of the best and most interactive ways to do that is using WhatsApp stickers. There are several specialised stickers available for Bakri-Id, from which one can choose from. You can also curate your own personalised Eid-ul-Adha 2020 stickers.

How to send WhatsApp stickers

Users just need to open the WhatsApp chat window and tap on the emoji icon situated at the bottom left on your screen. As the emoji section opens up, you will find a '+' sign on the top panel, click on it and you will be taken to the world of stickers. You can choose any sticker from the available packs. Simply clicking on a certain sticker will send it to the chat.

How to download Eid-ul-Adha stickers

In order to download Eid-ul-Adha stickers, open WhatsApp and tap on the sticker icon. Now click on the plus icon to search for particular packs. Scroll through the several packs for the correct Eid-ul-Adha stickers pack and add them. If the stickers are not to your liking, you can go to the bottom of the screen and click on 'Get more stickers'. According to a blog by WhatsApp, this will take you to the app store from where you can install third-party apps that have WhatsApp compatible stickers.

WhatsApp introduced stickers in 2018 for all platforms: iOS, Android and web. Stickers are preferred on festivals and special occasions because they are far easier to send than typing a text message. 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

PETA India urges states to stop illegal transport, slaughter of animals before Eid al-Adha 2020

Jul 22, 2020
PETA India urges states to stop illegal transport, slaughter of animals before Eid al-Adha 2020
Bakri Eid 2020 date: Festival to be celebrated on 1 August; here's all you need to know about its significance

DidYouKnow

Bakri Eid 2020 date: Festival to be celebrated on 1 August; here's all you need to know about its significance

Jul 22, 2020

science

Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Bacteria

Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Jul 29, 2020
Single enzyme in bacteria that causes body odour in humans tracked down in new study

Body Odour

Single enzyme in bacteria that causes body odour in humans tracked down in new study

Jul 29, 2020
Miniature pandemics in social insects give scientists clues to how nature controls disease

Disease Control

Miniature pandemics in social insects give scientists clues to how nature controls disease

Jul 28, 2020
Extreme fungus from Chernobyl under study for use in protective shields against space radiation

Space Radiation

Extreme fungus from Chernobyl under study for use in protective shields against space radiation

Jul 27, 2020