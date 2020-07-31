FP Trending

Eid-ul-Adha or Bakri-Id is a very important festival in India. On this day, people pray to the almighty and celebrate the occasion with their near and dear ones.

Known as the festival of sacrifice, Eid-ul-Adha is also a public holiday when schools, colleges and several businesses stay shut. This year, the festival will be celebrated on 1 August (Saturday).

This year with the novel coronavirus forcing us to maintain social distancing and not partake in any gathering, it is pertinent that we share our greetings online. One of the best and most interactive ways to do that is using WhatsApp stickers. There are several specialised stickers available for Bakri-Id, from which one can choose from. You can also curate your own personalised Eid-ul-Adha 2020 stickers.

How to send WhatsApp stickers

Users just need to open the WhatsApp chat window and tap on the emoji icon situated at the bottom left on your screen. As the emoji section opens up, you will find a '+' sign on the top panel, click on it and you will be taken to the world of stickers. You can choose any sticker from the available packs. Simply clicking on a certain sticker will send it to the chat.

How to download Eid-ul-Adha stickers

In order to download Eid-ul-Adha stickers, open WhatsApp and tap on the sticker icon. Now click on the plus icon to search for particular packs. Scroll through the several packs for the correct Eid-ul-Adha stickers pack and add them. If the stickers are not to your liking, you can go to the bottom of the screen and click on 'Get more stickers'. According to a blog by WhatsApp, this will take you to the app store from where you can install third-party apps that have WhatsApp compatible stickers.

WhatsApp introduced stickers in 2018 for all platforms: iOS, Android and web. Stickers are preferred on festivals and special occasions because they are far easier to send than typing a text message.