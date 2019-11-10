Sunday, November 10, 2019Back to
Eid Milad-un-nabi 2019: How to install WhatsApp stickers

The anniversary of the birth of Prophet Muhammad is celebrated as Eid Milad-un-nabi.


tech2 News StaffNov 10, 2019 10:51:53 IST

Eid Milad-un-Nabi, which roughly translates to ‘birth of the Prophet’, celebrates, as the name implies, the birth of Prophet Muhammad. Also known as Mawlid in colloquial Arabic. It is celebrated in the third month of the Islamic year, which in 2019 falls in November.

You can celebrate this anniversary by sending messages to loved ones, or even by sending them WhatsApp Stickers for the same.

The anniversary of the birth of Prophet Muhammad is celebrated as Eid Milad-un-nabi. Image: Getty

To send stickers, head over to the Play Store and look for ‘WAStickerApps Milad-un-nabi’ or something similar to find stickers, apps, wallpapers, and even message generators for use on WhatsApp. The word ‘WAStickersApps’ helps keep the search limited to WhatsApp Stickers, which is what we’re looking for here. You can use a similar search term in iOS.

Once you find the app you’re interested in, install it. Do remember to check reviews and ratings before doing so. It goes without saying that the more popular apps are likely to serve your needs better.

Alternatively, if someone is sending you stickers that you like, you can simply tap on the sticker to see the associated sticker pack and install it on your phone.

Once you’ve installed stickers, head over to WhatsApp and in a chat window, tap the emoji button. The ‘+’ button on the top right will take you to the stickers menu, where you can see your installed stickers.

On behalf of tech2, we’d like to wish everyone reading this a Happy Eid Milad-un-nabi!

