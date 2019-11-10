tech2 News Staff

Eid Milad-un-Nabi, which roughly translates to ‘birth of the Prophet’, celebrates, as the name implies, the birth of Prophet Muhammad. Also known as Mawlid in colloquial Arabic. It is celebrated in the third month of the Islamic year, which in 2019 falls in November.

You can celebrate this anniversary by sending messages to loved ones, or even by sending them WhatsApp Stickers for the same.

To send stickers, head over to the Play Store and look for ‘WAStickerApps Milad-un-nabi’ or something similar to find stickers, apps, wallpapers, and even message generators for use on WhatsApp. The word ‘WAStickersApps’ helps keep the search limited to WhatsApp Stickers, which is what we’re looking for here. You can use a similar search term in iOS.

Once you find the app you’re interested in, install it. Do remember to check reviews and ratings before doing so. It goes without saying that the more popular apps are likely to serve your needs better.

Alternatively, if someone is sending you stickers that you like, you can simply tap on the sticker to see the associated sticker pack and install it on your phone.

Once you’ve installed stickers, head over to WhatsApp and in a chat window, tap the emoji button. The ‘+’ button on the top right will take you to the stickers menu, where you can see your installed stickers.

On behalf of tech2, we’d like to wish everyone reading this a Happy Eid Milad-un-nabi!