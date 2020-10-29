Thursday, October 29, 2020Back to
Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2020: How to download and share themed WhatsApp stickers

Eid-themed WhatsApp sticker apps are available for download on the Google Play Store.


tech2 News StaffOct 29, 2020 12:53:44 IST

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi marks the birthday of the Islamic Prophet Mohammad. This year, it is being celebrated today (29 October). People hold prayers, exchange greetings, wear new clothes, organise get-togethers and sing hymns in honour of Prophet Mohammad. In case you are not with your family and friends to celebrate this auspicious occasion, you can send themed WhatsApp stickers. Third-party themed WhatsApp stickers apps are available to download from the Google Play Store. All you need to do is go to the Play Store, search for "Eid WhatsApp stickers" or something on similar lines and download the app. After installing it, open and choose the pack of stickers that you like.

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2020: How to download and share themed WhatsApp stickers

Third-party themed WhatsApp stickers apps are available to download from the Google Play Store. Image: Pixabay

Here is the quick guidebook that you can follow to share and download Eid-themed WhatsApp stickers.

How to send themed WhatsApp stickers

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your device

Step 2: Go to the contact of the person you would like to send a sticker

Step 3: Click on the emoticon section in the chat screen

Step 4: Go to the sticker section and click on the ‘+’ icon at the top right corner

Step 5: A series of sticker packs will appear. You can make your choice from here

Step 6: Once you have found the desired sticker, just press on it and voila, it will be sent

You can choose to download apps like Eid Stickers for WhatsappHappy Eid Stickers - Eid Mubarak StickersEid Mubarak stickers 2020 WAStickerApps  and so on.

