Eid al-Fitr 2019 WhatsApp Stickers: Here's how to download and use stickers for the occasion

Today is the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Fitr also called the "Festival of Breaking the Fast".

tech2 News StaffJun 05, 2019 07:57:42 IST

Today is the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Fitr also called the "Festival of Breaking the Fast" which is celebrated by Muslims worldwide, marking an end to the 30-day fast period. As with any festival in the modern world, you can celebrate Eid with WhatsApp stickers. Here's what you will have to do.

Eid.

To get started, open any WhatsApp chat, tap on the emoticon icon, and then the sticker icon below. Then, next to the carousel of all your added stickers, you will see a '+' icon. Hit that. Now, on the All Stickers tab, scroll down to the extreme bottom, where you will see the Get More Stickers shortcut to the Play Store.

Once you are in the store, you can search Eid stickers, which will suggest you a whole list of sticker apps. Notably, though, not all the suggestions that show up are genuine. Many of them are just apps with a bazillion ads in them, and they don't even offer genuine stickers.

Therefore, to make your job easy here is a pick of some of the apps we found on the store that have genuine WhatsApp stickers for the theme. There is Eid Mubarak Stickers for WhatsApp by Stickers Inc, Eid Stickers for WhatsApp Messenger by messengernotification, WAStickerApps Eid Sticker App by WAStickerApps, and a few more.

Once you have chosen the app you want, install it and hit open. Launching the app will show the categories of stickers that the app offers, you can add the ones you want by tapping the '+' sign next to each category.

Now, when you go back to your WhatsApp, you will see the added stickers in the carousel on top when you tap on the stickers icon.

Eid Mubarak!

