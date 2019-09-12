Thursday, September 12, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Egypt to start work on $2.4-billion telecom network for first phase of new capital city

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's communications ministry will begin work on a 40 billion Egyptian pound ($2.44 billion) telecommunications network in the first phase of a new capital city being built east of Cairo, a cabinet statement said on Wednesday. The communications ministry signed a cooperation agreement with the Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD,) the new capital's owner and developer, to begin working on the network over a period of six months.


ReutersSep 12, 2019 00:15:37 IST

Egypt to start work on .4-billion telecom network for first phase of new capital city

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's communications ministry will begin work on a 40 billion Egyptian pound ($2.44 billion) telecommunications network in the first phase of a new capital city being built east of Cairo, a cabinet statement said on Wednesday.

The communications ministry signed a cooperation agreement with the Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD,) the new capital's owner and developer, to begin working on the network over a period of six months.

The new city, known for now as the New Administrative Capital, is eventually expected to cover about 700 square km.

The first phase, covering about 168 square km, will have ministries, residential neighborhoods, a diplomatic quarter and a financial district. A large mosque and cathedral, as well a hotel and conference center, have already been built.

Ahmed Zaki Abdeen, a retired general who heads the company building the new city, said that ACUD would provide the funding for the network.

Egypt's government wants to start running the nation from the new capital in the desert from mid-2020.

($1 = 16.3700 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah; Writing Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Newstracker

U.S. charges ex-Alphabet engineer with stealing self-driving car secrets

Aug 28, 2019
U.S. charges ex-Alphabet engineer with stealing self-driving car secrets
Timeline: Autonomous car pioneer Levandowski faces criminal charges of stealing from Alphabet

Newstracker

Timeline: Autonomous car pioneer Levandowski faces criminal charges of stealing from Alphabet

Aug 28, 2019
BP to quit Alaska after 60 years with $5.6 billion sale to Hilcorp

Newstracker

BP to quit Alaska after 60 years with $5.6 billion sale to Hilcorp

Aug 28, 2019
Corrected: Oil futures extend gains on larger-than-expected U.S. crude draw

Newstracker

Corrected: Oil futures extend gains on larger-than-expected U.S. crude draw

Aug 28, 2019
Gold, Treasuries rise as recession, trade fears rattle investors

Newstracker

Gold, Treasuries rise as recession, trade fears rattle investors

Aug 28, 2019
Deutsche Bank says records sought in Trump congressional probe include tax returns

Newstracker

Deutsche Bank says records sought in Trump congressional probe include tax returns

Aug 28, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

Sep 06, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Sep 06, 2019
ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

ISRO

ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

Sep 06, 2019