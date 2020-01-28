Tuesday, January 28, 2020Back to
Edtech startup WizKlub raises Rs 7 crore in a seed round led by Incubate Fund India

WizKlub attempts to build excellence for school children with its smart tech programmes to impart better thinking skills.


Pratik BhaktaJan 28, 2020 10:45:37 IST

Education technology startup WizKlub has raised Rs 7 crore in a seed round led by Incubate Fund India along with participation from Insitor Impact Asia Fund. This round takes the total amount raised by the company to Rs 9 crore.

Founded in February 2018 by Amit Bansal, who had exited from two other ed-tech startups in the past WizKlub already has a leadership team with rich experience in the education sector.

Their programmes develop cognitive skills in children aged between 5 to 15 years through a tech platform that delivers personalised learning for every child.

“Platforms like WizKlub, which provide standardised quality and easy access to after-school-education has been waited for long time among parents of K6 students. As WizKlub's model is highly scalable and monetizable, we strongly believe that they will create a great impact on Indian K6 education space," said Nao Murakami, Incubate Fund India, an early-stage VC fund of Japan.

The startup has more than 150 centres in Bengaluru and has progressed more than 3000 children through its programs.

“Supplemental education beyond curriculum is the greatest need in the Indian education system today and we are addressing this area with our research-based learning programs,” said Amit Bansal, CEO, WizKlub. “Our programmes are designed to help children become creators rather than passive consumers of technology.”

