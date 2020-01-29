Wednesday, January 29, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

EBay forecast disappoints amid competition from Amazon, Walmart

By Ayanti Bera (Reuters) - EBay Inc forecast first-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates on Tuesday, as the e-commerce company faces fierce competition from Amazon.com Inc and Walmart Inc . Shares of San Jose, California-based eBay were down about 5% after the bell


ReutersJan 29, 2020 06:15:18 IST

EBay forecast disappoints amid competition from Amazon, Walmart

By Ayanti Bera

(Reuters) - EBay Inc forecast first-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates on Tuesday, as the e-commerce company faces fierce competition from Amazon.com Inc and Walmart Inc .

Shares of San Jose, California-based eBay were down about 5% after the bell.

"The relative growth rates of eBay's business versus Walmart's e-commerce efforts suggests eBay is losing market share to Walmart in the category," D.A. Davidson analyst Tom Forte said.

Facing stiff competition in its marketplace business, eBay has shifted focus to its advertising and payments businesses, as well as worked to make its platform simpler to use by adding features such as grouped listings and personal recommendations.

"I'd say Amazon is still the primary culprit", said Benchmark analyst Daniel Kurnos.

EBay slashed nearly $116 million (88.3 million pounds) in marketing expense in the fourth quarter in line with its continued effort to cut costs.

"They (eBay) also pulled back on marketing, basically giving up more share back to the marketplace in certain unprofitable channels," Kurnos added.

The company is also reeling under pressure from activist investors to hive off some of its businesses to improve profitability.

Following pressure from Elliott Management Corp and Starboard Value, eBay in November agreed to sell its ticketing unit, StubHub, for $4.05 billion to ticket reseller Viagogo Ltd.

For the first quarter, eBay expects revenue of between $2.55 billion and $2.60 billion, while analysts were expecting $2.64 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

However, the company's revenue of $2.82 billion in the fourth quarter came in above analysts' expectation of $2.81 billion.

Gross merchandise volume, which is the value of goods sold on its websites within a certain time frame, fell 5% to $23.3 billion.

EBay said active buyers grew 2% to 183 million in the quarter from a year earlier, but they remained unchanged from the third quarter.

Growth in active buyers was impacted by the reduced marketing spend and a higher churn than what the company had expected, Chief Financial Officer Andrew Cring said on a post-earnings call.

Net income from continuing operations fell to $558 million, or 69 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $763 million, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 81 cents per share, above the average analyst estimate 76 cents.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Maju Samuel)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

U.S. to maintain tariffs on Chinese goods until Phase 2 deal - Mnuchin

Jan 15, 2020
U.S. to maintain tariffs on Chinese goods until Phase 2 deal - Mnuchin
Boeing MAX return will bring aviation turbulence - IBA

Newstracker

Boeing MAX return will bring aviation turbulence - IBA

Jan 15, 2020
Stocks tread water ahead of signing of initial U.S.-China trade deal

Newstracker

Stocks tread water ahead of signing of initial U.S.-China trade deal

Jan 15, 2020
Trump administration moves closer to rolling back U.S. vehicle fuel economy increases

Newstracker

Trump administration moves closer to rolling back U.S. vehicle fuel economy increases

Jan 15, 2020
U.S.-China trade deal fully enforceable, documents to be released Wednesday - Mnuchin

Newstracker

U.S.-China trade deal fully enforceable, documents to be released Wednesday - Mnuchin

Jan 15, 2020
F-35 logistics system to be reinvented and renamed, official says

Newstracker

F-35 logistics system to be reinvented and renamed, official says

Jan 15, 2020

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019