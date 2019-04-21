tech2 News Staff

Easter is the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus from the tomb on the third day after his crucifixion.

"Easter is the fulfilled prophecy of the Messiah who would be persecuted, die for our sins, and rise on the third day," says the Bible. Remembering the resurrection of Jesus is a way to renew daily hope that we have victory over sin. According to the New Testament, Easter is three days after the death of Jesus on the cross.

Also often referred to as 'Resurrection Sunday', Easter follows a period of fasting called Lent, in which many churches set aside time for repentance and remembrance. Lent begins on Ash Wednesday and ends on Good Friday, the day of Jesus' crucifixion.

There are different traditions that are followed everywhere but going to the Church and then have a quality time with the family over a special brunch or Easter feast is a common way of ringing in this day.

And so, for everyone observing the day, here's a how you can use Easter-themed WhatsApp stickers to spread the cheer.

To get started, open any WhatsApp chat, tap on the emoticon icon, and then the sticker icon below. Then, next to the carousel of all your added stickers, you will see a '+' icon. Hit that. Now, on the All Stickers tab, scroll down to the extreme bottom, where you will see the Get More Stickers shortcut to the Play Store.

Once you are in the store, you can search Easter stickers, which will suggest you a whole list of sticker apps. Notably, though, not all the suggestions that show up are genuine. Many of them are just apps with a bazillion ads in them, and they don't even offer genuine stickers.

To make your job easy here is are some of the apps we found on the store that are genuine. You can look at 'Happy Easter Stickers' by 'appsmantra', and there is 'Easter Stickers for Chat' by Minbeki.

Once you have chosen the app you want, install it and hit open. Launching the app will show the categories of stickers that the app offers, you can add the ones you want by tapping the '+' sign next to each category.

Now, when you go back to your WhatsApp, you will see the added stickers in the carousel on top when you tap on the stickers icon.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.