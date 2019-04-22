Monday, April 22, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Earth Day 2019: Utilising gaming and VR for insect and ecosystem conservation

VR and serious gaming are said to be new frontiers in environmental education as per the study.

Asian News InternationalApr 22, 2019 11:01:26 IST

Gaming and virtual reality (VR) could bridge the gap between urban societies and nature, claimed a recent study. The researchers strive to bridge the gap by a new VR game they developed called, Butterfly World 1.0, an adventure game designed to engage its users in learning about insect and plant species.

The study was published in the Journal of Rethinking Ecology. 'Butterfly World' draws the players into an immersive virtual environment, where they learn about relationships between butterflies, plants, and invasive species. While exploring the set, they interact and learn about the federally endangered butterfly and other exotic plants inhabiting the dry forest ecosystem.

Earth Day 2019: Utilising gaming and VR for insect and ecosystem conservation

Representative Image

Other nature-related VR experiences include conservation awareness and educational programs. According to the authors, VR and serious gaming are "the new frontiers in environmental education" and "present a unique opportunity to interact with and learn about different species and ecosystems."

The major advantage is that this type of interactive, computer-generated experience allows for people to observe phenomena otherwise impossible or difficult to witness, such as forest succession over long periods of time, rare butterflies in tropical dry forests, or the effects of invasive species against native wildlife.

"Imagine if, instead of opening a textbook, students could open their eyes to a virtual world. We live in a time where experiential learning and stories about different species matter, because how we feel about and connect with these species will determine their continued existence in the present and future. While technology cannot replace actual exposure to the environment, it can provide similar, near-realistic experiences when appropriately implemented," said the scientists.

In conclusion, researchers noted that the purpose of Butterfly World is to build knowledge, reawaken latent curiosity, and cultivate empathy for insect and ecosystem conservation.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review


also see

Earth Day 2019

Earth Day 2019: The reasons, significance behind Earth Day celebrations every 22 April

Apr 22, 2019
Earth Day 2019: The reasons, significance behind Earth Day celebrations every 22 April
Earth Day 2019: Restored forests are often poor replacements for natural habitat

Restored Forest

Earth Day 2019: Restored forests are often poor replacements for natural habitat

Apr 22, 2019
Earth Day 2019: AI has a huge role to play in fulfilling sustainable development goals

Earth Day 2019

Earth Day 2019: AI has a huge role to play in fulfilling sustainable development goals

Apr 22, 2019
Earth Day 2019 LIVE Updates: Here's how the world is celebrating 49th edition of International Earth Day on 22 April

Earth Day 2019

Earth Day 2019 LIVE Updates: Here's how the world is celebrating 49th edition of International Earth Day on 22 April

Apr 22, 2019
Earth Day 2019: Google Doodle celebrated six unique organisms that live with us

Earth Day 2019

Earth Day 2019: Google Doodle celebrated six unique organisms that live with us

Apr 22, 2019
Earth Day 2019: A reading list to better understand the climate change crisis facing India

Earth Day 2019: A reading list to better understand the climate change crisis facing India

Apr 22, 2019

science

Earth Day 2019 LIVE Updates: Here's how the world is celebrating 49th edition of International Earth Day on 22 April

Earth Day 2019

Earth Day 2019 LIVE Updates: Here's how the world is celebrating 49th edition of International Earth Day on 22 April

Apr 22, 2019
Fossil hunter trying to sell baby T-Rex skeleton on eBay, paleontologists are pissed off

Fossils

Fossil hunter trying to sell baby T-Rex skeleton on eBay, paleontologists are pissed off

Apr 19, 2019
CRISPR used to treat two human cancer patients for the first time in UPenn study

Gene editing

CRISPR used to treat two human cancer patients for the first time in UPenn study

Apr 19, 2019
NASA celebrates Hubble turning 29 with an incredible image of Southern Crab nebula

Hubble Telescope

NASA celebrates Hubble turning 29 with an incredible image of Southern Crab nebula

Apr 19, 2019