tech2 News Staff

The 22 April of every year, is marked as Earth Day. On this day, the modern environmental movement was born in 1970. And celebrating the environment today, Google has an animated trip around the world planned for you.

On the search page, Google has an Earth Day 2019 doodle, which has a series of animations in it that introduce you to different birds and animals that are unique and special. If you tap on the doodle today, you will see the animation scroll down to a 'Wandering Albatross', that has the widest wingspan in the world, next up is a 'Coastal Redwood' tree, which is the tallest tree in the world at 377 feet. If you tap the arrow further down, you will be introduced to 'Paedophryne amanuensis' which is the smalled vertebrate in the world.

Another scroll down is the 'Amazon Water Lily', which is the largest aquatic plant. Then there is the 'Coelacanth', a fish that has been around since the days of dinosaurs and is 407 million old. And finally pops up the deep Cave Springtail', which is among the deepest-dwelling terrestrial creatures.

While the doodle briefs a little on each on these organisms, if any of these species get your attention, you can simply click on the that particular Doodle slide and Google will direct you to additional information.

Happy Earth Day to y'all! Let's make Earth great again:)

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.