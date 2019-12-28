Saturday, December 28, 2019Back to
Early renders of Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro 11 and 12.9 show triple rear cameras

The first leaked renders of the 11-inch and 12.9-inch 2020 iPad Pros show triple cameras on the rear.


tech2 News StaffDec 28, 2019 12:45:39 IST

Apple is reportedly planning to launch upgrades to its 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro tablets in spring next year. And we already have 3D renders to give us an idea about how they are going to look like.

Apple's 2019 iPad Pro. Image: tech2

The first renders of the 2020 iPad Pros come from @OnLeaks and iGeeksBlog. It follows the similar thin-bezel design of the iPad Pro 11 on both the models. However, the newest addition is the triple-camera module on the rear that is similar to the iPhone 11 Pro. Until now, all the iPads have had a single camera module on the rear.

The thickness of the upcoming iPad Pros could be more because of the triple cameras will almost the same dimensions overall. There’s no mention of the material being used on them nor any confirmation of the chipset that it will use. However, considering previous cases, new chipsets launched during September or October are carried over to the iPads.

2020 Apple iPad Pros renders. Image: @OnLeaks/iGeekdBlog

2020 Apple iPad Pros renders. Image: @OnLeaks/iGeekdBlog

If Apple follows tradition, then the 2020 iPads will pack the Apple A13X chip. Since Apple tends to release iPads during the March, it’s likely we will get to see the new iPad Pros in the same month next year.

