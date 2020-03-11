Nandini Yadav

If you have a pet in the house, especially if it’s a cat and/or a dog, chances are that your entire house is covered in fur. You would also know that regular dusting does not prove very effective with pet hair, especially on surfaces like couches, carpets, and cushions. You could also use a carpet brush, but we all know that’s not how you catch’em all.

I have had dogs in my house for the past 18 years, and one of them is a golden retriever, which means, on a daily basis she sheds enough fur to knit sweaters from.

We have used vacuum cleaners, magic brooms, carpets brush, dusting cloth, basically everything to keep their hair off the beds and couches. And I realised that with some obsessive cleaning you can get most of the hair out, but the little hair particles and dust stay and keep forming layers on the furniture. But I didn’t realise that until very recently.

I was recently sent the Dyson V11 Pro Absolute for review, but to be honest, I initially didn’t know what to do with it. In an Indian household, no amount of demos and education can replace mopping and sweeping with vacuuming. Yes, vacuum cleaners are accepted as an additional instrument for cleaning, but they just cannot be the primary one.

Also, when I received the Dyson V11, I wasn’t sure how and where to properly test it. Mom had just gotten the entire furniture, carpets, and curtains dry cleaned, there was nothing left to clean.

Then I saw my girl Molly’s bed, which looked like it had managed to grow its own coat of fur. I tested out the bristle attachments on the bed, and man does this V11 clean it well. In addition to the hair being cleaned out, the vacuum also sucked in plenty of dust, which could be seen in the bin of the V11.

Eventually, I also ended up cleaning the carpets, blinds, curtains, because my mom’s OCD for cleaning was triggered.

With my mom exploiting this vacuum cleaner in the name of a review, I was wondering how long would she be able to carry on the cleaning, because the battery life Dyson advertises for the V11 Pro Absolute doesn’t sound too impressive. They claim about 15 to 20 minutes of battery in Boost mode, which is the most powerful one. And at Eco and Auto, the battery can last between 30 minutes to an hour. Doesn’t sound that good, right?

However, when I actually came down to using it, I realised that in a house that’s regularly cleaned, you would almost never need to switch to Boost mode. I was mostly cleaning on Eco mode, which was good enough for cleaning Molly’s bed, dust in the corners, even cobwebs. In case I thought I needed to use my power, the Auto mode did a good job.

Basically, when you actually come down to using the vacuum cleaner, you will never need to charge the device mid-cleaning, unless of course, you start off with a drained battery.

And if you have one of the old vacuum cleaners with a dust bag at home, and if you are thinking if this would be a good upgrade: oh yes, definitely.

The Rs 52,900 price tag may seem a little steep, but it’s definitely one of the best cordless vacuum cleaners in the market. It is very easy to dock on any wall in your house, as long as you have a dedicated drawer for all its attachments (they can be a pain to store).

The V11 Pro Absolute is also light, so you can comfortably vacuum without getting sore muscles. And the best thing about it is that all the dust it sucks out of your house gets stored in its little bin, which has a simple lever to empty it out, unlike a cleaner with a dust bag that keeps accumulating layers of dust in it, thus reducing its efficiency.

And coming back to getting your pets’ hair out of the house, this is your best weapon!

