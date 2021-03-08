Monday, March 08, 2021Back to
Dyson V11 Absolute Pro now offers a click-in battery system, will offer run time of 120 minutes

Dyson also announced an exchange offer on Dyson V11, however, the offer is only applicable for users in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.


FP TrendingMar 08, 2021 17:08:11 IST

Dyson announced on Saturday that its ‘most powerful vacuum cleaner’, the Dyson V11 Absolute Pro will now offer a run time of two hours. In a press release, Dyson explained that the cord-free vacuum cleaner will now feature a new click-in battery system which will help in providing the extra run time hours. Users will be provided with two click-in battery packs that extend the machine’s run time.

Dyson also announced an exchange offer on Dyson V11. But this offer is only applicable for users in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.

The Dyson V11 Absolute Pro vacuum cleaner can be bought from the official website of Dyson, or any of its eight demo stores in the country. The vacuum cleaner is also available on Amazon, Flipkart and select Croma stores.

Read out review of the Dyson V11 Absolute Pro vacuum cleaner here.

Dyson V11 Pro Absolute. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

Dyson says the V11 Absolute Pro offers fade-free cleaning and there are three microprocessors on board that monitor the performance up to 8,000 times in a second. These microprocessors have been placed in different parts of the body. While one is in the Dynamic Load Sensor of the High Torque cleaner head; another is inside the Dyson Hyperdymium motor; and the last one is in the battery.

As per the release, the Dyson Hyperdymium motor spins at 125,000 rpm and it comes with a triple diffuser to minimise turbulence and noise while providing high end performance. Reportedly, the motor offers 20 per cent more powerful suction than its previous model. The V11 model also features a sealed filtration system which claims to capture 99.97 per cent of the small particles while expelling cleaner air. Microscopic particles like pollen, bacteria and dust mites are thrown into the bin using 14 cyclones.
The High Torque cleaner head comes with a Dynamic Load Sensor that detects brush bar resistance and immediately communicates with the microprocessors. A signal is sent to change the suction power in accordance with whether you are cleaning the carpets or hard floor. The head also sports stiff nylon bristles that offer better cleaning and an on-board LCD screen shows the current performance.

