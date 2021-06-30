FP Trending

Dyson has launched a new cordless vacuum cleaner called the Omni-glide in India. The new vacuum cleaner is the company's first Omni-directional fluffy cleaner that works forwards, backwards, and even on the sides. The Dyson Omni-glide cordless vacuum cleaner is priced at Rs 34,990 and is available to buy via Dyson.in, Amazon India, Flipkart, Croma, and 8 Dyson Demo Spaces.

Dyson says the new cleaner is useful for both large chunks of dirt and small dust particles. It can easily move around on hard floors and is touted to reach the little corners of the house or the tight spaces with ease, thanks to its in-line design. The cleaner head, which can rotate up to 360-degrees further allows the cleaner to manoeuvre around for better cleaning.

The vacuum cleaner features the Dyson Hyperdymium motor, which spins at up to 1,05,000rpm. This is supported by the Dyson five-stage filtration proprietary technology that ensures even the smallest dust particle is sucked up for cleaner surroundings.

James Dyson, Founder and Chief Engineer said, "We’re pioneers in the vacuum cleaner industry – we created our cyclone technology, removed the bag, and cut the cord with the introduction of our powerful cord-free machines. Today, we’re introducing a brand new way to clean hard floors with the Dyson Omni-glide vacuum".

The Dyson Omni-glide cleaner features three tools to clean up high, low, or anywhere in between. There's also a slim bin that easily throws away the dust in one go and a power button to make cleaning further easy.

Additionally, the vacuum cleaner comes with a swappable battery (which has a run-time of up to 20 minutes) and a wall dock for users to place and charge the cleaner in a corner.

Separately, Dyson has also announced that the Dyson V11 Absolute Pro cord-free vacuum cleaner, which is priced at Rs 52,900, is now back in stock.