FP Staff

On Monday, Dyson launched its new cordless vacuum cleaner in India called the Dyson V15 Detect. The new vacuum cleaner comes equipped with dust detection and detangling technology, which enables the vacuum cleaner to detect hidden dust particles as small as 10 microns and is equipped with an acoustic piezo sensor to enable “scientific proof” of what’s been sucked up.

The Dyson V15 Detect Cord-free vacuum cleaner offers up to 60 minutes of powerful fade-free suction, and a five-stage filtration system.

Developed by a team of 370 highly skilled engineers globally, this latest vacuum cleaner uses a Dyson Hyperdymium motor which generates up to 240 air watts of suction for the most powerful deep clean.

Dyson claims that Laser Dust Detection reveals the particles you cannot normally see with a precisely angled laser integrated into the cleaner head. as born. Dyson engineers integrated a green laser diode to spot hidden dust on the floor surface that is otherwise invisible to the naked eye and can be seen and removed.

A new piezo sensor has also been integrated into the vacuum cleaner. Carbon fibre filaments in the cleaner head pick up microscopic particles which are sized and counted up to 15,000 times a second. The dust enters the vacuum and hits the acoustic piezo sensor within the bin inlet with the tiny vibrations being converted to electrical signals.

The dust size and quantity are shown on the in-built LCD screen, so the user can see how much dust the vacuum has removed, as well as the different sizes of particles and deliver scientific proof of a deep clean.

The vacuums have been designed so that they automatically increase suction power when they come across a large amount of dust. This happens in auto mode when the piezo sensor detects high concentrations of dust, and reactive suction power is triggered to automatically increase in power.

When dust levels normalise, suction power is reduced to its previous level. Also, there’s a new anti-tangle conical brush bar which spirals hair off and into the bin. This prevents the wrapping of hair around the brush bar.

The company said that the vacuum is engineered with 1.5 times more suction and 54 per cent more bin capacity than the 'Dyson V12 Detect'.

The Dyson V15 Detect cord-free vacuum is available at Rs 62,900 at Dyson’s website and at Dyson Demo stores.