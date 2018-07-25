Wednesday, July 25, 2018 Back to
25 July, 2018

Dyson launches V10 Cyclone vacuum cleaner, Pure Cool air purifier in India

Dyson’s new flagship products are priced starting at Rs 36,900, and are available on Amazon India.

At an event in New Delhi, Dyson launched two new products in the country — the Cyclone V10 cord-free vacuum and the Pure Cool air purifier. Dyson also showcased its new V10 digital motor, which sits at the heart of the vacuum cleaner.

As Dyson claims, the V10 is the “fastest and most advanced digital motor” by the company, that spins at up to a whopping 125,000 rpm. Additionally, the new motor is supposed to be more sensitive than any other due to its sensors, which allows the motor to adjust itself to changing altitudes and temperatures.

Dyson V10 Cyclone vacuum cleaner

Moving on to the new vacuum cleaner, compared to the existing model in India, which is the V9, the new V10, has a bunch of changes, which includes a design change as well. The company has changed the positioning of the bin on the vacuum cleaner to align it in one single path, consequently creating "linear airflow", which makes it more efficient. And for a more user-friendly design, cleaning the bin of the vacuum cleaner is now much easier.

Further, the V10 vacuum cleaner features 14 cyclones arranged on the machine’s central axis, which allows air inside each cyclone to travel at up to 190 kilometres per hour, generating a force of over 79,000 as powerful as the gravitational force. This, Dyson says, allows separating of ultrafine dust particles up to a size of 1 micron from the air.

Dyson Pure Cool

Dyson also launched its new air purifier, the Dyson Pure Cool, which uses sensors to detect pollutants such as PM 2.5, PM 10, VOCs and NO2. As opposed to the previous model, the new air purifier features a small LCD display that gives you a quick preview of the level of pollutants in the air.

Also, an improvement in the new model is its 350-degree movement. In the Dyson Pure Cool, the company has separated the filter system, by making a separate tri-coated activated carbon filter and a HEPA filter. Dyson claims that the purifier can capture 99.95 percent of microscopic particles and pollutants as small as 0.1 microns.

Dyson V10 Cyclone and Pure Cool Pricing

Maintaining its premium pricing, the Dyson V10 Cyclone vacuum cleaner is priced at Rs 44,900 in India, whereas the Pure Cool air purifier costs Rs 43,900 for the tall variant and Rs 36,900 for the desk model. The new products are available at the company’s retail store and on Amazon India.

