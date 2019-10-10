Thursday, October 10, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

DxOMark will now evaluate speaker and microphone quality on smartphones

The DxOMark Audio score will indicate how a smartphone performs in audio recording and speaker playback.


tech2 News StaffOct 10, 2019 19:31:11 IST

Independent benchmarking site DxOMark has announced a new audio benchmark that will evaluate the quality of a phone’s speaker system and microphones. The generated score will try to quantify the audio experience on smartphones, just like it does for camera performance.

DxOMark will now evaluate speaker and microphone quality on smartphones

DxOMark Audio will test a smartphone's recording and playback quality. Image: DxOMark.

DxOMark says that it had recruited experienced sound engineers to form a dedicated audio team that built the site’s audio testing protocol. It has also established an audio lab that includes an anechoic box and a listening room to test audio recording and speaker playback. An anechoic room or chamber will absorb most of the sound waves, essentially turning the room extremely quiet. To test the speaker quality, microphones are placed across the room to test the sound pressure levels and output distortion levels from the device placed inside the box.

DxOMark's anechoic box and listening room. Image: DxOMark.

DxOMark's anechoic box and listening room. Image: DxOMark.

The listening room tests the device by placing it in the room and playing audio via an array of speakers around it. It plays audio samples recorded by the team from the real world such as a busy street. Other use-cases include selfie video where a user is holding the device in the portrait orientation while two subjects are speaking in front of it with some ambient noise. Another is live concerts to test whether the device is capable of recording good quality audio.

In its initial batch of testing, DxOMark has evaluated seven devices including the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS Max, Honor 20 Pro, Huawei Mate 20 X, Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy S10+, and the Sony Xperia 1. The final score is for overall audio quality evaluation and the scores are further divided to denote playback and recording quality. Out of the seven devices, the Huawei Mate 20 X came out as the winner. Here are the scores obtained from DxOMark’s audio benchmark.

  • Huawei Mate 20 X - 75
  • Apple iPhone XS Max - 74
  • Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max - 71
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ - 66
  • Samsung Galaxy S10+ - 65
  • Honor 20 Pro - 53
  • Sony Xperia 1 - 45
DxOMark's playback and recording quality scores. Image: DxOMark.

DxOMark's playback and recording quality scores. Image: DxOMark.

DxOMark tests the device’s audio experience based on several parameters including timbre, spatial, dynamics, volume, artifacts, and background. The site will be relying on both subjective (perceptual) and objective measurements for the evaluation. Just like its camera scores, the audio scores will increase as audio technology and performance improves over time.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Deleted video

Deleted video

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro scores 111 on DxOMark, reviewers find camera average, here's why

May 15, 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro scores 111 on DxOMark, reviewers find camera average, here's why
OnePlus 7 Pro to go on sale at 12 pm today: Launch offers, prices, discount, more

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro to go on sale at 12 pm today: Launch offers, prices, discount, more

May 17, 2019
Apple iPhone X is the best smartphone for clicking photos according to DxOMark; still trails Pixel 2 in overall score

iPhone X

Apple iPhone X is the best smartphone for clicking photos according to DxOMark; still trails Pixel 2 in overall score

Nov 08, 2017
DxOMark gets with the times, updates mobile camera testing protocols to account for bokeh and zoom

DxOMark

DxOMark gets with the times, updates mobile camera testing protocols to account for bokeh and zoom

Sep 14, 2017
Xiaomi focuses on image quality as it sets up a new in-house camera division

NewsTracker

Xiaomi focuses on image quality as it sets up a new in-house camera division

May 15, 2018
Huawei sells 10 million units of its P20 series smartphones worldwide

IFA 2018

Huawei sells 10 million units of its P20 series smartphones worldwide

Sep 02, 2018

science

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Oct 06, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019