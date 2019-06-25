Tuesday, June 25, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Dutch emergency services restored after major telecoms outage

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A nationwide telecommunications outage in the Netherlands knocked police and emergency numbers offline for roughly four hours on Monday before national carrier Royal KPN NV said service was restored. The cause of the outage remained unclear, but the company said it did not appear to be the result of a security breach.

ReutersJun 25, 2019 00:06:47 IST

Dutch emergency services restored after major telecoms outage

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A nationwide telecommunications outage in the Netherlands knocked police and emergency numbers offline for roughly four hours on Monday before national carrier Royal KPN NV said service was restored.

The cause of the outage remained unclear, but the company said it did not appear to be the result of a security breach.

"We have no reason to think it was (a hack) and we monitor our systems 24/7", a KPN spokeswoman said.

Anna Posthumus, a spokeswoman at the National Coordinator for Security and Counter-Terrorism, said it is "too early to say" whether there may have been a cyber attack.

The outage was the largest in memory in the Netherlands, a nation of 17 million which prides itself on the technical prowess of its telecommunications infrastructure.

It originated on KPN's network, but also affected other telecommunications providers using its infrastructure backbone.

Emergency contact numbers went down, prompting the government to advise people to "go to the hospital yourself."

People with emergencies had been instructed on Twitter to go directly to hospitals, fire departments or local police stations.

The military police, which guards international borders, temporarily increased its presence at vital military locations and airports.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling and Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Jan Harvey, David Evans and Deepa Babington)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

tags
Loading...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications


also see

Newstracker

U.S. House panel approves contempt citations against Barr, Ross

Jun 13, 2019
U.S. House panel approves contempt citations against Barr, Ross
Taking heat from critics, Bernie Sanders defends democratic socialist views

Newstracker

Taking heat from critics, Bernie Sanders defends democratic socialist views

Jun 13, 2019
Ex-Stanford sailing coach avoids prison in U.S. college admissions scandal

Newstracker

Ex-Stanford sailing coach avoids prison in U.S. college admissions scandal

Jun 13, 2019
Republicans in U.S. Congress push back on Trump weapons packages to Saudi Arabia, UAE

Newstracker

Republicans in U.S. Congress push back on Trump weapons packages to Saudi Arabia, UAE

Jun 13, 2019
El Salvador's police vows to step up fight against gangs

Newstracker

El Salvador's police vows to step up fight against gangs

Jun 13, 2019
Mexico says National Guard deployment to southern border starts on Wednesday

Newstracker

Mexico says National Guard deployment to southern border starts on Wednesday

Jun 13, 2019

science

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019
Amateur astronomy part one: Getting started, and choosing the right gear

Astronomy

Amateur astronomy part one: Getting started, and choosing the right gear

Jun 18, 2019