tech2 News Staff

WhatsApp is pretty much the primary platform for communication for most people right now. Be it messages, audio or video call, WhatsApp is most commonly used to stay in touch with friends and family. WhatsApp also makes sure to stay relevant with features that make communication more fun, and one of them is GIFs and stickers. Last year, WhatsApp added the ability to share stickers on the platform, which makes for an interesting way to drop a hey or even shared themed-stickers during festivals. With Dussehra 2019 tomorrow on 8 October, here is how you can download and share festive stickers.

To get started, open any WhatsApp chat, tap on the emoticon icon, and then the sticker icon below. Then, next to the carousel of all your added stickers, you will see a '+' icon. Hit that. Now, on the All Stickers tab, scroll down to the extreme bottom, where you will see the Get More Stickers shortcut to the Play Store.

Once you are in the store, search 'Dussehra' and you will see a list of various apps that offer such festive stickers. However, we would like to point out that not all the suggestions that show up are genuine. Many of them are just apps with a bazillion ads in them, and they don't even offer genuine stickers.

So, to make your job easy here is a pick of some of the apps we found on the store that have genuine WhatsApp stickers for the theme. There are Dussehra Greetings by vcsapps, and Dussehra stickers for WhatsApp by Martinloft Apps, among others.

Once you have selected one or more sticker app you want to download, tap on each of them to install, and then open each of those sticker apps.

Launching the app will show the categories of stickers that the app offers, you can add the ones you want by tapping the '+' sign next to each category.

Now, when you go back to your WhatsApp, you will see the added stickers in the carousel on top when you tap on the stickers icon.

Happy festivities y'all!