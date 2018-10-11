Thursday, October 11, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 11 October, 2018 16:30 IST

Duracell launches 10,050 mAh, 6,700 mAh, and 3,350 mAh capacity power banks

Duracell power banks are priced at Rs 1,999 ($27), Rs 1,499 ($20) and Rs 999 ($13) in descending order.

Duracell has rolled out its line-up of portable power banks in the Indian market. There are three variants of the Duracell power bank. The three capacities are, 10,050mAh, 6,700mAh, and 3,350mAh.

The products are exclusively available on the Amazon store.

The power bank with the highest capacity of 10,050 mAh model has dual output ports while the other two with 6,700 mAh and 3,350 mAh have a single output port.

Duracell Rechargeable power bank with 3,350 mAh battery capacity. Image: Duracell

Duracell Rechargeable power bank with 3,350 mAh battery capacity. Image: Duracell

The three models have an output at around 10W. They also have a micro USB input port for charging the power bank.

The power bank with a 3,350 mAh battery capacity is claimed to offer for up to 24 hours of extra talk or surf time. For the 6,700 mAh it is up to 48 hours and up to 72 hours extra for 10,050 mAh battery.

All the three have the same colour scheme, but they vary in sizes. The colour tone of the power bank also somewhat resembles the company's batteries which are also gold and grey. Also, their body is made of plastic whereas a lot of other models in the market use an aluminium body.

The smallest power bank in the line-up, which is the 3,350 mAh model, seems to be so small that it looks like an AA battery.

The power banks also have a button to check how much power is left in the device.

Duracell claims to have built the power banks with many safety features such as overvoltage protection, flame retardant case, dual safety circuits, over temperature protection, over charge and discharge protection.

Duracell power banks are priced at Rs 1,999 ($27), Rs 1,499 ($20) and Rs 999 ($13) in descending order and come with a three-year guarantee. They lack features such as a USB-C connectivity and have a plastic body.

