Duke Nukem Forever II?

No I'm not talking crazy, nor is this a April fool's day joke of any kind. Scott Miller, CEO of 3D Realms, has disclosed in a recent interview with a...


Avinash BaliNov 21, 2019 21:53:38 IST

No I'm not talking crazy, nor is this a April fool's day joke of any kind. Scott Miller, CEO of 3D Realms, has disclosed in a recent interview with a website, that they've already begun working on the story for a sequel to Prey and (here it comes) will begin work on a sequel to Duke Nukem Forever, a game that has been in the piplelines for nearly ten years now. He continues to state that he understands that he and his team have screwed up along the way (Captain Obvious to the rescue) but he is confident gamers will forgive the *minor* delay once they play the game. Abuse them all you want, but you have to admire their confidence and dedication (and probably wonder at the same time what kind of drugs these guys are on).

