Avinash Bali

All right people, the wait is finally over; Duke Nukem Forever is nearly upon us. The kind blokes over at Ars Technica have been kind enough to share their thoughts on one of the most infamous FPS's known to mankind. Keep in mind, this isn't the finished product, it's merely a demo that's unfortunately not available to the masses. Even at such an early stage the game looks extremely good and can definitely compete with games like F.E.A.R. or even The Elder Scrolls Oblivion in the graphics department. It seems the seven years and gazillions of dollars pumped into this game was definitely time and money well spent. Expect the game to be released for the PC next month, with a PS3, Xbox 360, Nintendo Revolution, PS2, Xbox, Nintendo DS and PSP port to follow soon.

