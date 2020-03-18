Wednesday, March 18, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Due to coronavirus outbreak, FADA requests Supreme Court to extend BSVI deadline to 31 May

Counter sales has fallen by 60-70 percent across auto dealerships in these past few days.


OverdriveMar 18, 2020 17:41:15 IST

The ongoing spread of the COVID-19 disease and the measures the government has announced to contain its spread has hit auto dealers looking to clear BSVI inventory hard. The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has now appealed to the Supreme Court to consider extending the deadline for implementation of BSVI standards to 31 May. The dealer body had made a similar appeal in February but the Court had turned it down then. The current cut-off date for sale of BSIV vehicles is 1 April.

Due to coronavirus outbreak, FADA requests Supreme Court to extend BSVI deadline to 31 May

Following this in the past week, there has been drastic drop in sales and customer walk-ins have reduced to a trickle as caution sets in due to fear of spreading the Virus.

FADA President Ashish Harsharaj Kale said, "Post our initial application, necessitated due to huge unsold BS-IV inventory and slowing sales, getting rejected by the Hon'ble apex court on 14th February'20, there has been a drastic change in circumstances in conducting business as usual. SARS-CoV-2 a.k.a Coronavirus (Covid-19) which emerged in Wuhan in the Hubei province of China has spread rapidly across the globe and also in India.

Following this in the past week, there has been drastic drop in sales and customer walk-ins have reduced to a trickle as caution sets in due to fear of spreading the Virus. Counter sales has fallen by 60-70 percent across auto dealerships in these past few days.

The situation has worsened in the past 3-4 days with partial lockdown situation in many towns and cities and few district magistrates have started issuing notices of closure of shops and establishments including auto dealerships to stop the spread of virus."

In an earlier communication, FADA had said that its member dealers still have 10 to 15 days of BSIV inventory of passenger cars and 20 to 25 days of stock of two-wheelers.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Dynamo on Emulator vs Mobile & RawKnee on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

Dynamo on Emulator vs Mobile & RawKnee on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Mars mission

Joint Russian-European Mars mission postponed by two years over coronavirus outbreak in Europe

Mar 16, 2020
Joint Russian-European Mars mission postponed by two years over coronavirus outbreak in Europe
Google's largest developer conference of the year, I/O 2020, called off over Coronavirus concerns

Google I/O 2020

Google's largest developer conference of the year, I/O 2020, called off over Coronavirus concerns

Mar 04, 2020
YouTube to rely on AI as employees work from home due to coronavirus outbreak, expects errors

YouTube

YouTube to rely on AI as employees work from home due to coronavirus outbreak, expects errors

Mar 17, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak updates: WHO chief warns of global shortage of protective gear, says COVID-19 can't be stopped without safeguarding health workers

NewsTracker

Coronavirus outbreak updates: WHO chief warns of global shortage of protective gear, says COVID-19 can't be stopped without safeguarding health workers

Mar 03, 2020
Coronavirus oubreak: 21 foreigners, three Indians who travelled with infected Italian couple sent to ITBP quarantine centre in Delhi

NewsTracker

Coronavirus oubreak: 21 foreigners, three Indians who travelled with infected Italian couple sent to ITBP quarantine centre in Delhi

Mar 03, 2020
Coronavirus cases rise to six, forcing Centre, state govts to step up efforts; visa curbs extended to four more nations

NewsTracker

Coronavirus cases rise to six, forcing Centre, state govts to step up efforts; visa curbs extended to four more nations

Mar 03, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020