Monday, August 12, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

DSLR cameras found to be vulnerable to ransomware attack over Wi-Fi and USB: Report

Hackers could easily transfer malware on the camera using the Picture Transfer Protocol (PTP), which is unauthenticated


tech2 News StaffAug 12, 2019 17:12:53 IST

There's a brand new category of devices that could be vulnerable to a ransomware attack: DSLR Cameras.

In the latest report from Check Point Software Technologies, security researchers were able to install malware remotely on a Canon EOS 80D DSLR camera which encrypted the photos stored on the camera's SD card. According to researcher Eyal Itkin, hackers could easily transfer malware on the camera using the Picture Transfer Protocol (PTP), which is unauthenticated and can be used to insert malware either over the air (Wi-Fi) or using the USB port.

DSLR cameras found to be vulnerable to ransomware attack over Wi-Fi and USB: Report

Canon 80D

PTP was initially only meant to transfer images, but can now be used for many things such as taking live photographs, upgrading camera firmware, among other things.

New camera models supporting Wi-Fi let you transfer images over Wi-Fi. This wasn't the case earlier when you had to either transfer images from your SD card using a card reader or connect your camera to your PC using a USB port. Wi-Fi makes the cameras ripe for the taking for attackers with malicious intent. Imagine you are on a holiday and have many GBs worth of photos stored on your SD card. A hacker can remotely encrypt your SD Card and you won't be able to access the photos unless you pay the hacker.

Here's how you can avoid your camera from being a victim:

  • Make sure your camera is using the latest firmware version, and install a patch if available. Canon has released one.
  • Turn off the camera's Wi-Fi when not in use.
  • When using Wi-Fi, prefer using the camera as the Wi-Fi access point, rather than connecting your camera to a public Wi-Fi network.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Lens design

Mexican mathematician solves decades old mathematical problem that could revolutionize lens design

Aug 08, 2019
Mexican mathematician solves decades old mathematical problem that could revolutionize lens design
Scientists successfully build functional 3-D printed heart parts out of collagen

3-D printing

Scientists successfully build functional 3-D printed heart parts out of collagen

Aug 02, 2019

science

Perseids meteor shower peaks 13 August, brings best odds to spot shooting star in 2019

Perseids

Perseids meteor shower peaks 13 August, brings best odds to spot shooting star in 2019

Aug 12, 2019
Elephant Day 2019: A story from conflict to coexistence between humans, elephants in Anamalai

Elephant Day

Elephant Day 2019: A story from conflict to coexistence between humans, elephants in Anamalai

Aug 12, 2019
Aiming for a green revolution, UN FAO calls to adopt climate-sensitive innovation, tech

Green Revolution

Aiming for a green revolution, UN FAO calls to adopt climate-sensitive innovation, tech

Aug 09, 2019
So what if 'indestructible' tardigrades in suspended animation wake up on the Moon?

Life on the Moon

So what if 'indestructible' tardigrades in suspended animation wake up on the Moon?

Aug 07, 2019