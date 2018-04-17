In 2017, a BBC report found that drug dealers were selling drugs and attracting customers with the help of Instagram and Snapchat.

In 2018, WhatsApp is being used to do the same where these drug dealers show customers the photographs of the products that they're peddling. These include ecstasy pills.

But British Police has now busted a drug ring using nothing but a photograph from the WhatsApp message used to peddle drugs.

According to a BBC report, the South Wales police had got a tip-off regarding drug sales at Kenfig Hill area. Here, the police recovered large quantities of gorilla glue, a kind of cannabis, from the house leading to the eventual arrest of drug dealers Joe Thomas and Aaron McKay.

While browsing McKay's phone, the police found a picture of a packet of ecstasy. This was held in someone's hand. The details to buy that packet included the address details which led the cops to the house of a couple. But the fingerprints of the couple did not match with the person behind the photograph.

Fingerprints of the suspect, in the photograph, though visible, were not enough for identification. The police used technology at their disposal to amplify the image of the part of the finger that was visible in the photograph. The police did try to search it with the national database but they found no clue. Since the couple’s fingerprints did not match, the details of the messages showed links to their son Elliot, 28. Not only did the fingerprints match with Elliot, but it also led to the conviction of ten other people linked to the drug ring.

According to the South Wales police, this method of convicting drug dealers was a first. The investigation made them realise that they need to update themselves with monitoring social media more thoroughly. Considering the fact that the means of communication have been changing since the advent of social media and messaging apps, cops have a new platform to monitor their anti-narcotic operations now.