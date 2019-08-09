Friday, August 09, 2019Back to
Dropbox slides after reporting slowest user growth since IPO

By Neha Malara (Reuters) - File sharing company Dropbox Inc reported its slowest growth in paid users since going public last year and fell short of expectations for a quarterly revenue metric that indicates future growth, sending its shares down 5% on Thursday. Dropbox's paid user growth has been slowing despite its try-to-buy freemium offer, causing investors to worry about its ability to convert free users into paying ones. The company's deferred revenue, which measures future business for subscription-based software vendors, rose 6.7% to $517.3 million, but was below estimates of$528.2 million, according to three analysts polled by Refinitiv.


ReutersAug 09, 2019 05:05:48 IST

Dropbox slides after reporting slowest user growth since IPO

By Neha Malara

(Reuters) - File sharing company Dropbox Inc reported its slowest growth in paid users since going public last year and fell short of expectations for a quarterly revenue metric that indicates future growth, sending its shares down 5% on Thursday.

Dropbox's paid user growth has been slowing despite its try-to-buy freemium offer, causing investors to worry about its ability to convert free users into paying ones.

The company's deferred revenue, which measures future business for subscription-based software vendors, rose 6.7% to$517.3 million, but was below estimates of $528.2 million, according to three analysts polled by Refinitiv.

The number of paying users rose to 13.6 million from 13.2 million in the prior quarter and 11.9 million a year earlier. Analysts had expected 13.4 million paying users, according to FactSet.

Dropbox, however, beat profit and revenue estimates for the second quarter ended June 30.

D.A. Davidson analyst Rishi Jaluria said the results beat was much smaller that what is typically expected from the company.

Dropbox competes with Alphabet Inc's Google, Microsoft Corp as well as Box Inc . It reported average revenue per user of $120.48, which narrowly missed estimates of $120.8, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company expects third-quarter revenue in the range of $421 million to $424 million, above analysts' estimates of $419.2 million.

Dropbox's revenue rose 18% to $401.5 million, beating the average analyst estimate of $400.9 million. Excluding items, it earned 10 cents per share, above expectations of 8 cents per share.

Net loss widened to $21.4 million, or 5 cents per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, from $4.1 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


