Friday, November 08, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Dropbox revenue beats on higher subscriber additions

(Reuters) - Dropbox Inc beat analysts' estimates for third-quarter revenue on Thursday, as the online file hosting company added more individual and business customers.


ReutersNov 08, 2019 03:16:04 IST

Dropbox revenue beats on higher subscriber additions

(Reuters) - Dropbox Inc beat analysts' estimates for third-quarter revenue on Thursday, as the online file hosting company added more individual and business customers.

The company's revenue rose 19% to $428.20 million (£334.09 million) in the third quarter, beating analysts' estimates of $423.48 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

This was the seventh straight quarter of sales beat since the company went public in March 2018.

Average revenue per user rose to $123.15, beating Refinitiv estimates of $122.82.

Dropbox had 14 million subscribers at the end of the quarter, up from 12.3 million a year earlier and ahead of estimates of 13.89 million, according to FactSet.

However, net loss widened to $17 million, or 4 cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, from $5.8 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Sriraj Kalluvila)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

tags

latest videos

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile



also see

Newstracker

U.S.-China trade reprieve makes no dent on recession chances - Reuters poll

Oct 24, 2019
U.S.-China trade reprieve makes no dent on recession chances - Reuters poll
Microsoft forecasts cloud sales above expectations

Newstracker

Microsoft forecasts cloud sales above expectations

Oct 24, 2019
Amazon buys healthcare start-up Health Navigator

Newstracker

Amazon buys healthcare start-up Health Navigator

Oct 24, 2019
J&J slashes third-quarter profit by $3 billion over proposed opioid deal

Newstracker

J&J slashes third-quarter profit by $3 billion over proposed opioid deal

Oct 24, 2019
Tesla shares soar 21% as surprise profit answers sceptics

Newstracker

Tesla shares soar 21% as surprise profit answers sceptics

Oct 24, 2019
Ford cuts full-year profit outlook as third-quarter profit dips

Newstracker

Ford cuts full-year profit outlook as third-quarter profit dips

Oct 24, 2019

science

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019