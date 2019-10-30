Wednesday, October 30, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Drones have revolutionized the way we track wildfires, count wildlife and map plants

Drones are inexpensive and repeated flights in the same area can highlight changes that might go unnoticed.


The ConversationOct 30, 2019 14:42:52 IST

Drones are revolutionizing the way scientists observe, measure and monitor the natural environment. From mapping the patterns of wildfires, like those in California, to measuring the size of jellyfish populations, drones have the potential to improve our understanding of the natural environment.

Although we use different names to refer to drones — for example, remotely piloted aircraft systems or unmanned aerial systems/vehicles — there is strong consensus among the scientific community about their potential to improve our understanding of the natural world.

Drones have revolutionized the way we track wildfires, count wildlife and map plants

Drones are increasingly used to gather information and inform research. As technology develops longer-lasting batteries and more sensitive cameras, the role of drones in research will continue to grow. Image credit: Shutterstock

Technological advancements and commercial investments into the drone market has been phenomenal over the past 10 years, with estimates that the annual global market could reach over US$40 billion by 2024. The growth of the commercial drone industry means that investment is helping them to become smaller, faster, smarter, safer and easier to fly.

The Integrated Remote Sensing Studio (IRSS) at the University of British Columbia’s Faculty of Forestry is at the forefront of researching novel applications of drones. The IRSS is demonstrating that its data can be much more than just pretty pictures. Work to date has included characterizing forest regeneration, improving forest inventory methods, mapping fire patterns, estimating jellyfish populations and mapping native plant species.

Ecological research applications

After learning how to operate a drone safely, users can acquire a variety of scientific data. For example, drones flying above a forest canopy can capture extremely detailed imagery and video that help in studying vegetation, identifying and counting wildlife and improving ecological understanding.

The potential to quickly and easily deploy drones in otherwise hard-to-access environments allows researchers to collect information that has previously been too expensive to gather.

The ability for drones to capture data without physically entering areas of interest limits the cost of field campaigns and reduces human impact on (sometimes fragile) ecosystems. This is important, especially when studying rare species of flora and fauna, like those in Arctic environments.

Drones can help map forest fires by surveying areas that are too difficult or dangerous to access. Image credit: Shutterstock

Drones can help map forest fires by surveying areas that are too difficult or dangerous to access. Image credit: Shutterstock

With ongoing concerns about the impacts of climate change, drone data captures a high-resolution snapshot of the state of environments at a specific moment in time. Given that some drones are inexpensive and easily deployed, repeated flights over the same area over time can help illuminate changes that would otherwise go unnoticed.

Seeing how environments are changing over time is important for understanding the impacts of climate change. For example, drones can help quantify changes in vegetation composition, whether growth is consistent or if natural disturbances like fire or insect attacks are becoming more prevalent.

Data types

Imagery and high-definition video using cameras, like those in a smart phone, are commonly used. The development of digital photogrammetric techniques that convert imagery into 3D data helps describe the physical structure of vegetation.

High-tech sensor options — such as near-infrared or thermal — capture what we can’t see with the naked eye, and are becoming more common. Laser sensors that shoot pulses of light help researchers create 3D representations of vegetated areas to inform management decisions. These lasers, commonly referred to as light detection and ranging (LIDAR), are also found on some self-driving cars.

The wide array of sensors that can be mounted on drones means that capturing this useful scientific data is already a reality. Information about forests — their distribution, appearance and health, along with details about their structure — produces cutting edge research and improves forest management practices.

A future with drones

Many aspects of drone technology make them increasingly desirable for scientific research. Earlier this year, we published a commentary in the journal Nature that argued that standardization of regulations, improvements in flight control and further battery and software technology developments will help to improve data quality and make drones more effective.

Continued investment in drone technology is spurring rapid development in lithium-ion battery efficiency and capacity; lightweight hardware materials like carbon fibre, and reductions in component size. These hardware advancements impact the amount of time drones can stay in the sky to capture more data, which means less downtime, more data and increasingly meaningful analyses.

Legislation and regulation

While the rapid advancement of drone technology is great news, it can be difficult to develop laws and regulations at the same pace.

The safety and privacy of the general public must always be the top priority. It has therefore been important for legislators, technological developers and end-users to collaborate on how technology is used and how regulations can uphold safety and privacy, while continuing to promote use.

Lines of sight

An example of current regulatory development is the ability for select users, such as environmental researchers, to apply to operate drones beyond the operator’s line of sight (BLOS).

Most federal and jurisdictional governments across the world require that operators always have visual contact with their drone. In some situations, like flying a drone over a forest, it can be very difficult for the operator to keep the drone in sight. Operators can apply for a BLOS permit, indicating how they will operate their drone according to specific safety protocols. These types of permits significantly improve how drones can be used in difficult-to-access areas. It also highlights how tasks like forest surveying or animal census projects can be made more cost-efficient and accurate using a drone.

There is no doubt that drones will be sticking around for the foreseeable future, and that novel applications for their use will continue to pop up. The benefits they have had, and continue to offer, in ecological research in such a short period is promising, helping researchers to better understand their environments with extremely high-quality data. Ongoing imagery acquisitions will no doubt help in uncovering important findings and help to develop evidence-based policy.

Tristan R.H. Goodbody, Post-Doctoral Fellow, Forestry, University of British Columbia and Nicholas Coops, Professor and Canada Research Chair, University of British Columbia

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

tags

latest videos

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile



also see

NewsTracker

Delhi’s air quality remains ‘poor’ with increased stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana; SAFAR predicts overall AQI to touch 273 by tomorrow

Oct 24, 2019
Delhi’s air quality remains ‘poor’ with increased stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana; SAFAR predicts overall AQI to touch 273 by tomorrow
Diwali pollution: AQI in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad remains 'very poor'; air quality to improve slightly tomorrow, says SAFAR

NewsTracker

Diwali pollution: AQI in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad remains 'very poor'; air quality to improve slightly tomorrow, says SAFAR

Oct 29, 2019
Lebanon turns to neighbours for help with fighting forest fires; calls on Cyprus, Greece to send firefighting planes to Beirut

NewsTracker

Lebanon turns to neighbours for help with fighting forest fires; calls on Cyprus, Greece to send firefighting planes to Beirut

Oct 16, 2019
Lebanon fires force residents to flee homes; heatwave, strong winds exacerbate blaze

ImagesOfTheDay

Lebanon fires force residents to flee homes; heatwave, strong winds exacerbate blaze

Oct 16, 2019
Kutch's Ajrakh craft suffers, as declining water table, excess iron hamper artists' practice

Kutch's Ajrakh craft suffers, as declining water table, excess iron hamper artists' practice

Oct 18, 2019
Firefighters struggle against Kinkade Fire in California as wind-driven wildfire drives 180,000 from homes, destroys 400 structures

NewsTracker

Firefighters struggle against Kinkade Fire in California as wind-driven wildfire drives 180,000 from homes, destroys 400 structures

Oct 28, 2019

science

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019
NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Mars InSight

NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Oct 21, 2019