Sriram Gurunathan

A new extension has been released for Opera 11 that helps users in downloading files from file-sharing sites such as Megaupload, Hotfile, Mediafire etc. A majority of these sites use download limits, lower speeds and wait-times to convince users into paying for these services by way of “Premium Accounts”.

Making lives easier

However, the Download Helper extension works in a way similar to JDownloader, only it’s integrated into the browser. It also supports Georgian file hosting websites. Here’s a full list of what it does:__STARTQUOTE__ - On Megaupload.com it will automatically start download after the time ends.

- On Hotfile.com it will popup window where you can type captcha and download link will appear without waiting.

- On Depositfiles.com it will automatically choose Free download and automatically start download without

waiting 60 seconds to download file.

- On 4Shared.com it will automatically start download after the time ends.

- On Mediafire.com it will automatically start download.__ENDQUOTE__While we’re not sure if this extension is any better than JDownloader which supports more websites, it definitely is a boon to have the function integrated into the browser, which will lower the CPU load.

Either way, if you’re a frequent user of these file-sharing websites, you can get the extension here. Make sure you’re on Opera 11 though, because the extension requires the latest version to be installed.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.