Wednesday, February 26, 2020Back to

  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Download Helper Extension for Opera 11

Makes downloading from filesharing sites much easier.


Sriram GurunathanFeb 26, 2020 15:01:28 IST

A new extension has been released for Opera 11 that helps users in downloading files from file-sharing sites such as Megaupload, Hotfile, Mediafire etc. A majority of these sites use download limits, lower speeds and wait-times to convince users into paying for these services by way of “Premium Accounts”.

Download Helper Extension for Opera 11
Making lives easier

However, the Download Helper extension works in a way similar to JDownloader, only it’s integrated into the browser. It also supports Georgian file hosting websites. Here’s a full list of what it does:__STARTQUOTE__ - On Megaupload.com it will automatically start download after the time ends.
- On Hotfile.com it will popup window where you can type captcha and download link will appear without waiting.
- On Depositfiles.com it will automatically choose Free download and automatically start download without
waiting 60 seconds to download file.
- On 4Shared.com it will automatically start download after the time ends.
- On Mediafire.com it will automatically start download.__ENDQUOTE__While we’re not sure if this extension is any better than JDownloader which supports more websites, it definitely is a boon to have the function integrated into the browser, which will lower the CPU load.

Either way, if you’re a frequent user of these file-sharing websites, you can get the extension here. Make sure you’re on Opera 11 though, because the extension requires the latest version to be installed.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

ArtAndCulture

Anuradha Kapur's Daughters Opera, set in post-NRC Assam, foregrounds fortitude of disenfranchised women

Feb 25, 2020
Anuradha Kapur's Daughters Opera, set in post-NRC Assam, foregrounds fortitude of disenfranchised women

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020