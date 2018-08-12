Sunday, August 12, 2018 Back to
Reuters 12 August, 2018 15:18 IST

Doug Field, former senior vice-president of engineering at Tesla, returns to Apple

Field will be working with Apple executive Bob Mansfield, who has been heading up Apple’s self-driving car programme.

Doug Field, who stepped down as the senior vice president of engineering at Tesla Inc last month, is returning to Apple Inc, Apple told Reuters on 9 August.

Field will be working with Apple executive Bob Mansfield, who has been heading up Apple’s self-driving car programme, Project Titan, according to Daring Fireball, a technology news website that earlier reported Field’s move.

The Apple logo is seen on a computer screen in this illustration photo taken in Bordeaux, France, February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau - RC19DEA6F9E0

The Apple logo is seen on a computer screen in this illustration photo taken in France. Image: Reuters

Apple did not comment on Field’s new position. Field and Mansfield previously worked together on engineering Apple’s line of Mac computers.

Field has spent the past five years at Tesla. In April, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a tweet that he had asked Field to manage the company’s engineering and production while Musk focused more time on Model 3 production.

But in May, reports emerged that Field was leaving the carmaker, which has raced to meet production targets for the Model 3. At the time, Tesla said Field was “just taking some time off to recharge and spend time with his family. He has not left Tesla.”

In July, Tesla announced that Field had left Tesla.

Apple has said little about the scope of its self-driving car project, but court documents filed last month said that as many as 5,000 people were authorized inside the company to access information about the project.

