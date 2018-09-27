Thursday, September 27, 2018 Back to
27 September, 2018

DoT to talk to UIDAI and telcos on compliance with the Aadhaar verdict

Supreme Court struck down Section 57 disallowing private entities from possessing Aadhaar numbers.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) would talk to Unique Identification Authority of India and telecom operators to make sure telecom regulations and service providers are in compliance with the Supreme Court verdict on Aadhaar, said DoT Secretary Aruna Sundararajan on 27 September.

The Supreme Court on 26 September, while upholding the constitutional validity of Aadhaar, struck down Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act, disallowing private entities from possessing Aadhaar numbers of individuals.

Representational Image: Reuters

The judgement also barred telecom companies and online wallet services from seeking the unique identity number of consumers.

"We will be sitting in the coming days with the Aadhaar authorities and the TSPs (telecom service providers) to make sure we are in complete compliance with the Supreme Court order," Sundararajan told reporters.

The department would also take legal advice to understand how to go ahead in terms of compliance with the judgement, she added.

