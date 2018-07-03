Tuesday, July 03, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 03 July, 2018 17:19 IST

DoT has no hand to play in Vodafone-Idea merger delay says Telecom Minister

The merger deal was expected to be completed last month, but the DoT is seeking legal opinion on it.

The Vodafone-Idea Cellular merger will be completed after all processes stipulated in merger and acquisition regulations are duly followed, Communications Minister Manoj Sinha said here on 3 July

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) or the government has no intention to delay the deal, Sinha told reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of Ericsson's 5G innovation lab at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.

Representational image. Reuters.

Representational image. Reuters.

"Every merger and acquisition needs to follow a set of rules and regulations. Once DoT completes all statutory formalities, Vodafone-Idea merger will be cleared immediately," the Minister said.

The merger deal was expected to be completed last month, but the DoT is seeking legal opinion on the merger in respect to Vodafone's administratively allocated spectrum holdings, according to industry sources.

As per merger and acquisition (M&A) guidelines, for such spectrum holdings of the acquired entity, the acquirer has to pay differential between the market determined price and the entry fee.

Such payments have to be made for 4.4 MHz of spectrum on a pro-rata basis for the remaining period of license validity and DoT raised such demands to Vodafone at the time of the merger of Vodafone group companies in 2015, sources said.

Vodafone had challenged these demands with the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT), but part of the demand (Rs 2,000 crore out of the Rs 6,700 crore) had been paid on the directions of the Supreme Court.

Industry sources said the issue now is that, with Vodafone being acquired by Idea, whether DoT should raise the demand on Idea Cellular of the differential amount.

The DoT is seeking legal opinion on whether a fresh demand can be raised on Idea for the differential amount between the market determined price and the entry fee paid for 4.4 MHz of the administratively allocated spectrum of Vodafone.

It is also seeking legal opinion on whether this would be willful disobedience of the court.

tags


latest videos

India and the Internet: Both destinations unsafe for women

India and the Internet: Both destinations unsafe for women
Google, Microsoft employees revolt against US Government contracts #DailyDope

Google, Microsoft employees revolt against US Government contracts #DailyDope
MYLO E-scooter | This fold-up electric scooter fits in the smallest spaces

MYLO E-scooter | This fold-up electric scooter fits in the smallest spaces
90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App

90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App
#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks

#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks
Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht

Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht
Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained

Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained
World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec

World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look
iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look

also see

Wi-Fi Calling

Users will soon be able to place voice calls over public Wi-Fi networks: Report

Jun 25, 2018

NewsTracker

Idea-Vodafone deal will be cleared after DoT completes statutory process: Telecom minister Manoj Sinha

Jul 03, 2018

NewsTracker

Idea-Vodafone merger may not meet 30 June deadline as DoT readies fresh demand of Rs 4,700 cr

Jun 25, 2018

NewsTracker

Idea shareholders approve new name 'Vodafone Idea Ltd', Rs 15,000 cr fund raise plan

Jun 27, 2018

Research

Improvised prediction model to accurately predict storm surges in Bay of Bengal

Jun 26, 2018

Postpaid

New Vodafone postpaid plan promises 'Lowest Bill Guarantee' and other benefits

Jul 02, 2018

science

Eclipse

Longest total lunar eclipse of the century: When and how to watch in India

Jul 03, 2018

Renewable Energy

Japan pledges to boost renewable energy while not abandoning nuclear power

Jul 03, 2018

Reforestation

Ivory Coast to invest heavily in replacing forests that were razed to grow cocoa

Jul 03, 2018

Conservation

How genetic studies across 7 countries helped save Australia's iconic koala

Jul 03, 2018