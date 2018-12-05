Wednesday, December 05, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

DoT awaiting in-flight connectivity norms clearance by the Law Ministry

Telecom Commission on 1 May had approved in-flight connectivity, facilitating both voice and data calls.

Indo-Asian News Service Dec 05, 2018 21:07 PM IST

The Department of Telecommunications is waiting for clearance of the in-flight connectivity norms by the Law Ministry and would notify the rules once it gets a go-ahead, Communications Minister Manoj Sinha said here on Wednesday.

In-flight entertainment.

In-flight entertainment.

Sinha told reporters that the Law Ministry may give the approval in around a week.

"We have asked the approval of the Law Ministry for the in-flight connectivity norms. I hope that we would receive the clearance in 7-10 days and once it is cleared we would notify the norms," he said.

The Telecom Commission on 1 May had approved in-flight connectivity, facilitating both voice and data calls and data surfing in Indian airspace.

A DoT official said the Communications Ministry wants the international best practice to be followed in India in respect of whether the coverage of in-flight connectivity should be up to territorial waters or extend to Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Territorial water extends up to 12 nautical miles (around 22 km) from coastal line of the country, while EEZ covers up to 200 nautical miles (370.4 km).

"Once DoT issues the notification, which hopefully should happen immediately, then we will sit across with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and then decide what should be the time-frame for moving forward," the official said.

tags



A(f)fair Warning | Ankita Shah


Top Stories

latest videos

All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy

All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India

Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India
How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?

How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

also see

NewsTracker

Rules of in-flight mobile connectivity to be notified soon; awaiting law ministry's nod: Telecom minister Manoj Sinha

Dec 05, 2018

Navy takes punitive action against Anil Ambani’s Reliance Naval Engineering, encashes bank guarantee in vessel deal

Dec 04, 2018

science

Water Scarcity

Two-third of the world, much of India to face water scarcity, stress by 2025: Expert

Dec 05, 2018

India eyes deep-dive to the ocean floor to mine minerals, give economy a boost

Dec 05, 2018

HySIS first images

ISRO's HySIS earth observation satellite sends back first aerial pictures of Gujarat

Dec 05, 2018

Climate Finance

Ambitious climate finance targets will give Paris Agreement momentum: Indian study

Dec 05, 2018