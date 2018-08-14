Tuesday, August 14, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 14 August, 2018 16:17 IST

Doodle 4 Google contest can get kids from Class 1 to 10 a Rs 5 lakh scholarship

Deadline is 6 October, the winning doodle will get featured on Google's homepage on Children's Day.

Google on 13 August announced the "2018 Doodle 4 Google" contest inviting creative, art-loving students from across India to bring their imagination to life for the search engine giant's logo.

This year's theme for the doodle is "what inspires you". The doodle, incorporating letters G-o-o-g-l-e, can be created using crayons, clay, water colours and graphic design.

The winner would win a Rs 5 lakh college scholarship, along with the opportunity to share their inspiration through their artwork, the company said in a statement.

Google Doodle by Melissa Crowton. Image: Google4Doodle

Google Doodle by Melissa Crowton. Image: Doodle4 Google

The winning doodle would also get featured on Google's homepage on Children's Day.

The contest is open to students from Class 1 to 10 and the last date of submission is October 6.

A panel of guest judges including the original doodle team leader at Google, Ryan Germick, will review the entries this year.

The internal judging and jury votes would finally shortlist the top 20 doodles that would be put up for public voting from October 23 to November 5, the statement said.

The first edition of "Doodle 4 Google India" was held in 2009 and the theme was "My India".

The same contest also runs in regions including Canada, Latin America and other Asian countries.

tags


A great idea, doesn’t always sound great


Top Stories

latest videos

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media

also see

Mahindra

Mahindra U321 MPV officially named Marazzo gets a shark-inspired design

Jul 31, 2018

Artificial Wood

A scaleable new method of making artificial wood from synthetic resins

Aug 13, 2018

Google Glass

Google Glass to help autistic children improve their social skills

Aug 02, 2018

Google Maps

Google Maps to soon get more India-specific features like the two-wheeler mode

Aug 03, 2018

NewsTracker

PM Narendra Modi to address IIT-Bombay convocation ceremony today; student groups question govt's 'anti-student politics'

Aug 11, 2018

Google Maps

Google Maps' location sharing feature can show your friends' battery status

Aug 03, 2018

science

Space

United States warns Russia on Moscow's new 'space apparatus inspector'

Aug 14, 2018

Space Force

NASA to support Donald Trump's 'Space Force' if the two work separately

Aug 14, 2018

Plastic

'War on plastic not enough': France to set penalties on non-recycled plastic

Aug 14, 2018

E-cigarettes

E-cigarettes can change cells in the lungs, lower defence against infection

Aug 14, 2018