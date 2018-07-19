Friday, July 20, 2018 Back to
Donald Trump slams European Union over its €4.34 billion antitrust fine on Google

Donald Trump says that the EU has "truly have taken advantage of the US, but not for long."

US president Donald Trump on 19 July criticized the European Union and said the bloc was taking advantage of the United States, pointing to the record $5 billion fine European antitrust regulators imposed on Google.

EU officials on 18 July also ordered Google to stop using its popular Android mobile operating system to block its rivals, adding to trade tensions between Washington and Brussels.

In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is getting wise to his staff. He's on to their stall tactics and attempts to steer him to their favored options. Fourteen months into his administration, his aides had thought they'd cracked the code: guide Trump to the right decision by making the conventional choice the only realistic option. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

President Donald Trump talks with reporters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Image: AP

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is scheduled to meet with Trump at the White House on 25 July to discuss trade and other issues.

“I told you so! The European Union just slapped a Five Billion Dollar fine on one of our great companies, Google. They truly have taken advantage of the US, but not for long!” Trump said in a post on Twitter.

Google said it would appeal the EU decision. The 4.34 billion euro ($5 billion) fine is nearly double the previous penalty that the company was ordered to pay last year, but it represents a little more than two weeks of revenue for its parent company, Alphabet.

