Monday, May 06, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Donald Trump criticises social media companies after Facebook bans extremist figures

Trump said he would “monitor the censorship of AMERICAN CITIZENS on social media platforms.”

tech2 News StaffMay 06, 2019 17:50:28 IST

President Donald Trump criticized social media companies after Facebook banned a number of extremist figures, declaring that he was “monitoring and watching, closely!!”

Donald Trump criticises social media companies after Facebook bans extremist figures

Companies have pulled out from advertising on Facebook. Reuters.

Trump, who tweeted and re-tweeted complaints Friday and Saturday, said he would “monitor the censorship of AMERICAN CITIZENS on social media platforms.” He has previously asserted that social media companies exhibit bias against conservatives, something the companies have rejected as untrue.

The president’s comments came after Facebook this week banned Louis Farrakhan, Alex Jones and other extremists, saying they violated its ban on “dangerous individuals.” The company also removed right-wing personalities Paul Nehlen, Milo Yiannopoulos, Paul Joseph Watson and Laura Loomer, along with Jones’ site, Infowars, which often posts conspiracy theories. The latest bans apply both to Facebook’s main service and to Instagram and extend to fan pages and other related accounts.

Facebook’s move signaled renewed effort by the social media giant to remove people and groups promoting objectionable material such as hate, racism and anti-Semitism. The company said it has “always banned” people or groups that proclaim a violent or hateful mission or are engaged in acts of hate or violence, regardless of political ideology.

On Twitter, Trump cited a number of individuals he said were being unfairly treated by social media companies, including Watson and actor James Woods. He insisted it was “getting worse and worse for Conservatives on social media!”

Woods, one of Hollywood’s most outspoken conservatives, has had his Twitter account locked. Twitter spokeswoman Katie Rosborough said Woods will need to delete a tweet that violated Twitter rules before he can be reinstated.

Trump tweeted: “How can it be possible that James Woods (and many others), a strong but responsible Conservative Voice, is banned from Twitter? Social Media & Fake News Media, together with their partner, the Democrat Party, have no idea the problems they are causing for themselves. VERY UNFAIR!”

Rosborough said Twitter enforces its rules “impartially for all users, regardless of their background or political affiliation.”

Trump, who uses Twitter extensively to push his message, recently met with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey at the White House after attacking the company and complaining that it was not treating him well because he was a Republican. He later described it as a “great meeting.”

The president had more than social media on his mind Saturday. Trump also tweeted that he was holding out hopes for a deal with North Korea on its nuclear program, as well as improved relations with Russia, now that he feels the special counsel investigation is behind him.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Farmer Distress | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 4


Top Stories

latest videos

Gamer Girls of India Ep 1: Xyaa | Shagufta Iqbal

Gamer Girls of India Ep 1: Xyaa | Shagufta Iqbal

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review


also see

Twitter

US President Donald Trump asks Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey about his lost follower count

Apr 24, 2019
US President Donald Trump asks Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey about his lost follower count
Twitter beats expectations with $787 million revenue as monthly users rise to 330 mn

Twitter

Twitter beats expectations with $787 million revenue as monthly users rise to 330 mn

Apr 24, 2019
Twitter not using algorithms to ban white supremacist content to prevent flagging Republicans

Twitter

Twitter not using algorithms to ban white supremacist content to prevent flagging Republicans

Apr 26, 2019
Facebook bans Alex Jones and others for violating its 'dangerous individuals' policy

Facebook

Facebook bans Alex Jones and others for violating its 'dangerous individuals' policy

May 03, 2019
Instagram, Snapchat fuel eating disorders in teens: British education secretary

Social media

Instagram, Snapchat fuel eating disorders in teens: British education secretary

Apr 30, 2019
Instagram files lawsuit against New Zealand company for selling fake likes, views

Facebook

Instagram files lawsuit against New Zealand company for selling fake likes, views

Apr 27, 2019

science

LIVE Updates: Global experts launch UN report, discuss species loss, possible sixth mass extinction

LIVE Updates: Global experts launch UN report, discuss species loss, possible sixth mass extinction

May 06, 2019
SciArt: Teen illustrator brings chemistry in the periodic table alive with graphics

SciArt

SciArt: Teen illustrator brings chemistry in the periodic table alive with graphics

May 06, 2019
Anticancer mushrooms: MU Professor wins patent for anticancer compound from fungi

Medicine

Anticancer mushrooms: MU Professor wins patent for anticancer compound from fungi

May 06, 2019
Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019: Inching towards a new era in India's space program

ORFKC 2019

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019: Inching towards a new era in India's space program

May 03, 2019