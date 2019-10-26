tech2 News Staff

Donald Trump is never quite shy of announcing that he is the best and most knowledgeable at everything he does. As such this also includes the realm of technology, when he proclaimed that "Technology — nobody knows more about technology than me," back in December 2018.

Of course the following year he addressed Apple CEO as Tim Apple so we can assess how much the US President follows up on tech. Nonetheless, Donald Trump has called out Tim App..... Cook for removing the signature home button on the iPhone.

“To Tim: The Button on the IPhone was FAR better than the Swipe!” Trump tweeted. The home button on the iPhones have been gone for more than two years now but it would appear that the President has just received the memo. Donald Trump is known to use a state-issued iPhone for his day-to-day usage and it is possible that he just got an upgrade.

Interestingly, back in 2013, Donald Trump had called out Apple for not implementing a design with bigger screens and said that Samsung would soon overtake the company.

