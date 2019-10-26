Saturday, October 26, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Donald Trump calls out Apple's Tim Cook for removing the home button on iPhones

The home button on the Apple iPhones have been gone for more than two years now.


tech2 News StaffOct 26, 2019 16:00:25 IST

Donald Trump is never quite shy of announcing that he is the best and most knowledgeable at everything he does. As such this also includes the realm of technology, when he proclaimed that "Technology — nobody knows more about technology than me," back in December 2018.

Donald Trump calls out Apples Tim Cook for removing the home button on iPhones

Donald Trump.

Of course the following year he addressed Apple CEO as Tim Apple so we can assess how much the US President follows up on tech. Nonetheless, Donald Trump has called out Tim App..... Cook for removing the signature home button on the iPhone.

“To Tim: The Button on the IPhone was FAR better than the Swipe!” Trump tweeted. The home button on the iPhones have been gone for more than two years now but it would appear that the President has just received the memo. Donald Trump is known to use a state-issued iPhone for his day-to-day usage and it is possible that he just got an upgrade.

Interestingly, back in 2013, Donald Trump had called out Apple for not implementing a design with bigger screens and said that Samsung would soon overtake the company.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

tags

latest videos

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile



also see

NewsTracker

Over 100 Islamic State prisoners escape prison in Syria, says senior US envoy James Jeffrey

Oct 24, 2019
Over 100 Islamic State prisoners escape prison in Syria, says senior US envoy James Jeffrey
Facebook CEO Zuckerberg admits to hosting dinners with conservative politicians

Facebook

Facebook CEO Zuckerberg admits to hosting dinners with conservative politicians

Oct 15, 2019
US judge orders State Department to produce Ukraine documents linked to Donald Trump, says records are of 'obvious' public interest

NewsTracker

US judge orders State Department to produce Ukraine documents linked to Donald Trump, says records are of 'obvious' public interest

Oct 24, 2019
Donald Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, halts American involvement in 'blood-stained' Syria; calls Turkish ceasefire a 'major breakthrough'

NewsTracker

Donald Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, halts American involvement in 'blood-stained' Syria; calls Turkish ceasefire a 'major breakthrough'

Oct 24, 2019
US judge orders Justice Department to release unredacted copy of Mueller grand jury documents by 30 October

NewsTracker

US judge orders Justice Department to release unredacted copy of Mueller grand jury documents by 30 October

Oct 26, 2019
Donald Trump views Ukraine as 'adversary, not ally', claim witnesses in impeachment probe

NewsTracker

Donald Trump views Ukraine as 'adversary, not ally', claim witnesses in impeachment probe

Oct 22, 2019

science

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019
NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Mars InSight

NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Oct 21, 2019