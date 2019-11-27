Wednesday, November 27, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Donal Trump's campaign criticises Google for making it harder for political advertisers to target specific people

Trump campaign and Republican groups say that Google’s decision will “disproportionately impact" their operations.


The Associated PressNov 27, 2019 19:06:55 IST

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and other Republican election groups criticised tech giant Google on Tuesday for making it harder for political advertisers to target specific types of people.

The GOP groups said the changes will lead directly to suppressing voter turnout and would “disproportionately” hurt Republican candidates.

Google has said that, beginning in January in the United States, advertisers will only be able to target political ads based on broad categories such as sex, age and postal code. Currently, ads can be tailored to more specific groups, such as political affiliation.

Donal Trumps campaign criticises Google for making it harder for political advertisers to target specific people

Google logo

But the Trump campaign and Republican groups said Trump has built the greatest digital operation in politics, so Google’s decision will “disproportionately impact both the Trump operation and all of the Republican candidates and organizations that derive strength from it.”

“Google should immediately reverse its decision in order to ensure they do not suppress voter turnout during both the Democrat primaries and the 2020 general election,” the GOP groups said.


Democratic political groups have also been critical of Google’s new policy. “Tech companies should not reduce the power of the grassroots just because it is easier than addressing abuse on their platforms,” said leaders of the Democratic National Committee and allied groups helping oversee Democratic congressional campaigns.

Social media companies are grappling with how best to prevent a repeat of 2016 when Russian operatives, masquerading as Americans, used targeted advertisements and intentionally falsified news articles to interact with and attempt to deceive tens of millions of social media users in the United States.

Google’s announcement follows the decision by Twitter to ban political ads. Twitter also placed restrictions on ads related to social causes such as climate change or abortion rights. Twitter said the move would help reduce the flow of election-related misinformation. The Trump campaign protested that change as well but said Google’s will have more impact.

(Also read: Facebook is reportedly mulling over changing its political advertisement policy)

“Much has been made of Twitter’s equally concerning decision to ban political ads and suppress speech, but because advertising on that platform is ineffective and only a tiny percentage of Americans use Twitter, their impact is insignificant,” the Trump campaign and GOP groups said in a joint release. “Google, however, is a serious platform with very deep reach across the entire country.”

Trump has been complaining of bias from social media companies, though he is a voracious user of their services. Republican groups followed his approach Tuesday, saying they’re skeptical Google’s new ad policy will be applied equally to conservative and liberal groups.

Google said in response to the Republican groups’ complaints Tuesday that it’s going to stay the course.

“We know that political campaign strategists on both sides of the aisle have raised concerns about how our changes may alter their targeting strategies,” said Google spokeswoman Charlotte Smith. “But we believe the balance we have struck ... is the right one.”

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google

Google to restrict advertisers from targeting election ads using data like public voter records

Nov 21, 2019
Google to restrict advertisers from targeting election ads using data like public voter records
Democrat Michael Bloomberg throws hat into ring to set up potential showdown of billionaires in 2020

NewsTracker

Democrat Michael Bloomberg throws hat into ring to set up potential showdown of billionaires in 2020

Nov 25, 2019
Google will now allow sites to block personalised ads under California privacy law

Google

Google will now allow sites to block personalised ads under California privacy law

Nov 21, 2019
Mamata Banerjee dubs Owaisi 'extremist' as AIMIM seeks to make inroads in West Bengal; Hyderabad MP counters charge with curt reply

TheySaidIt

Mamata Banerjee dubs Owaisi 'extremist' as AIMIM seeks to make inroads in West Bengal; Hyderabad MP counters charge with curt reply

Nov 19, 2019
Michael Bloomberg visits Arkansas to register for state's presidential primary; no formal announcement on bid for nomination yet

NewsTracker

Michael Bloomberg visits Arkansas to register for state's presidential primary; no formal announcement on bid for nomination yet

Nov 12, 2019
Google's newly launched game-streaming service Stadia lacks compelling video games

Google Stadia

Google's newly launched game-streaming service Stadia lacks compelling video games

Nov 20, 2019

science

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019