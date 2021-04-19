Monday, April 19, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Domino's India database: Hacker reportedly gains access to 13 TB worth of data including credit card details, email IDs, more

The leaked data reportedly includes 180,000,000 order details containing names, phone numbers, payment details, and a million credit card details.


tech2 News StaffApr 19, 2021 16:49:20 IST

Domino's India, a popular pizza outlet in the country, seems to have fallen prey to a cyber attack, as per Alon Gal co-founder of an Israeli cybercrime intelligence. According to Gal, the hackers have access to 13 TB worth of data, including 180,000,000 order details containing names, phone numbers, payment details, and a million credit card details. Gal further reveals that the hacker are looking for $550,000 in ransom in exchange for the database. Reportedly, the hackers "plan to build a search portal to enable querying the data".

Another security researcher, Rajashekhar Rajaharia, also confirmed the breach, along with data that seems to reveal all the details that have been accessed by the hackers.

The Domino's India's alleged data hack adds to a string of hacking incidents involving Indian firms. BigBasket and Mobikwik are examples of some of the recent hacks.

Domino's Pizza

The hacker are looking for $550,000 in ransom in exchange for Domino's India database

“Domino’s India joins a string of hacking incidents involving Indian firms in the recent past, including Bigbasket, BuyUcoin, JusPay, Upstox and others. There needs to be an increased focus on cybersecurity - based on our research, on average, an organisation in India has been attacked 1681 times a week in the last 6 months. This is more than 2.5x higher than the global average of 667 attacks globally," says Sundar N Balasubramanian, Managing Director, Check Point Software Technologies, India & SAARC.

Additionally, GajShield Infotech CEO Sonit Jain says that the alleged attack indicated that enterprises are "still not learnt from others, do not give data security the importance it deserves." He added, "They do not follow basic steps to ensure that customer data is well protected, specially financial information. Customers need to be made aware of the breach and provide means to protect against future misusing of their personal and credit card data. Organisations in India have to be made liable for such breaches with enough financial implication making data security a top priority in every enterprise."

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

From Fevicol to Tata Tea: The brands cashing in on LS polls to boost their profiles

May 08, 2014
From Fevicol to Tata Tea: The brands cashing in on LS polls to boost their profiles
Elections 2014: Brands that jumped on the bandwagon

Lok Sabha Elections 2014

Elections 2014: Brands that jumped on the bandwagon

Apr 25, 2014
Domino's introduces a 'Siri' to take mobile orders

Domino's introduces a 'Siri' to take mobile orders

Jun 17, 2014
New Domino's app to track deliveries

New Domino's app to track deliveries

May 04, 2015
Domino's Pizza India website hacked by Turkish group?

InsecureNet

Domino's Pizza India website hacked by Turkish group?

Sep 11, 2012
Domino's Pizza India website hacked by Turkish group?

Domino's Pizza India website hacked by Turkish group?

Sep 11, 2012

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021