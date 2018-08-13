Monday, August 13, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Press Trust of India 13 August, 2018 17:47 IST

Domain names to soon be available in Hindi, Bengali and other regional languages

Work is on for nine Indian scripts — Bengali, Devanagari, Gujarati, Gurmukhi, Kannada, Malayalam, Oriya, Tamil, and Telugu.

Getting an Internet domain name in English is passé, now get ready to have it in regional languages. The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), the non-profit corporation with the responsibility for Internet's Domain Name System (DNS) management worldwide, has been on the job to support domain names in numerous languages spoken in India, including the 22 scheduled languages of the country.

"Work is on for nine Indian scripts — Bengali, Devanagari, Gujarati, Gurmukhi, Kannada, Malayalam, Oriya, Tamil, and Telugu. These scripts are expected to cover many different local languages," ICANN India head Samiran Gupta told PTI.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

ICANN has been working towards building the rules for secure and stable definition of the top-level domains for scripts used globally so that people with no knowledge of English are able to go online and access the websites with the domain names completely in their languages. For example, one can enter the domain in Hindi to get Hindi content, instead of typing a domain name in English for this purpose, which is the current practice.

About 52 percent of the world population have access to the Internet now and ICANN is contributing towards bridging the digital divide, he said.

"Many of the remaining 48 percent are non-English speaking people and those who do not have the ability to type in English. The work will allow domain names to be available for these people in their languages," the ICANN India head said.

When asked that searching content in regional languages is already possible in Google and other search engines, he said the current effort is focused on enabling the domain names in regional languages, which in turn would enable the system to publish local language content being searched.

"This work for defining rules for the domain names for languages spoken in India is underway with a dedicated community-based panel," he said. The Neo-Brahmi Generation Panel, as it is called, consists of more than 60 technical experts and linguists from India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Singapore, where these languages and scripts are used, Gupta said.

The proposals for six scripts - Devanagari, Gujarati, Gurmukhi, Kannada, Oriya, and Telugu — are already released for public comment. "One can review these proposals and provide comments by visiting www.icann.org/idn," he said. Currently, there are 4.2 billion Internet users globally which may rise to 5 billion by 2022, Gupta said.

tags


A great idea, doesn’t always sound great


Top Stories

latest videos

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media

also see

Facebook Connectivity

Connectivity: Facebook’s new umbrella organisation for its internet projects

Aug 11, 2018

WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp will soon let you share GIFs and stickers through the web version

Aug 01, 2018

Internet

Report indicates that only 19 percent of the 15-65 age group in India use internet

Aug 08, 2018

Cyberattack

Singapore’s worst cyberattack could be the work of a state-linked group says govt

Aug 07, 2018

Facebook

Facebook rolls out Mentorships feature for select groups on the platform

Aug 10, 2018

Musical.ly

China's Bytedance plans to shift users from Musical.ly video app to TikTok

Aug 02, 2018

science

ISRO

From the new SSLV to Chandrayaan-2, ISRO announces big plans for next 3 years

Aug 13, 2018

Artificial Wood

A scaleable new method of making artificial wood from synthetic resins

Aug 13, 2018

Eye Health

Blue light from using screens in the dark could speed up blindness: Study

Aug 13, 2018

Wearable Tech

Scientists invent fibre that can communicate, resist water, be woven into clothes

Aug 13, 2018